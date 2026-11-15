The UFC women’s bantamweight champion believes former champion Ronda Rousey would be an “easy money” fight for her following UFC 334.

Harrison finished Nunes with a rear-naked choke and earned a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 334 in New York. Now, the American has shared her thoughts on a potential matchup against Ronda Rousey.

Nunes had her moments in the fight. However, choosing to grapple with Harrison ultimately cost her, as the champion secured a submission victory in the fourth round.

Kayla Harrison secured one of the biggest wins of her career by retaining her bantamweight title against former champion Amanda Nunes, who was making her return to the Octagon.

Kayla Harrison on Fighting Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison made a statement in women’s MMA by overcoming adversity on the feet and defending former champion Amanda Nunes’ takedown attempts.

She has now defeated arguably the greatest female fighter in the history of the sport. And with that victory behind her, Harrison has her sights set on another legend.

When asked who appeals to her as a potential next opponent following UFC 334, Harrison was quick to name Ronda Rousey and even described the matchup as easy money.

“If Ronda wants to come get some, it would be fun. Free money,” Harrison said at the post-fight press conference.

Harrison’s MMA resume speaks for itself. The women’s champion remains undefeated in the UFC and has earned victories over elite competition despite facing challenges with her weight cut.

More on Harrison

In her 2024 UFC debut, Kayla Harrison defeated UFC legend Holly Holm via second-round submission. She later went on to beat former champion Julianna Pena and, most recently, Amanda Nunes, earning Performance of the Night bonuses for her victories over Holm and Nunes.

As things stand, Harrison doesn't appear to have an opponent lined up for her next outing. She also hinted at retirement during her Octagon interview.

However, if she decides to continue fighting, a matchup against Ronda Rousey could be an intriguing option. Both fighters have strong judo backgrounds and have even trained together in the past.

Back in 2005, Rousey also defeated Harrison in a judo matchup. That history adds another layer to a potential fight, and with Harrison already expressing interest, it could be an appealing matchup for the UFC to make.