Kayla Harrison picked up the biggest win of her career when she submitted Amanda Nunes in their UFC 334 bout. Is it time for her to hang up the gloves?

At 36 years old and with a career in combat sports taking its toll on her body, we take a look at whether it's time for Kayla Harrison to hang up her gloves and retire on top.

Although many can question the game plan of Nunes, no one can deny that within the fight itself, the American was the one in charge. With all of the judges scoring all three of the completed rounds to Harrison, it was clear that she was the better fighter in the octagon in New York.

UFC 334 saw the potential crowning of a new GWOAT in Kayla Harrison as she dominated Amanda Nunes on her way to a fourth-round submission.

Should Kayla Harrison Retire?

There's no denying that Kayla Harrison has achieved all she could in combat sports. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, multiple-time PFL tournament winner and UFC champion has beaten everyone in her path on her way to victory.

Although she hasn't gone undefeated in her professional MMA career, she's beaten everyone she's faced. The lone loss on her record saw her get outpointed by Larissa Pacheco over five rounds in 2022. She had previously defeated Pacheco on two separate occasions.

What else is left for the bantamweight queen?

There are no other fighters at bantamweight who are worth putting Harrison up against. The next logical contender is Joselyne Edwards, who is enjoying a five-fight winning run. With respect to Edwards, who has earned her shot, that one wouldn't even be remotely close. Harrison is levels above Edwards, and it isn't a fight which would motivate Harrison to cut back down to 135lbs, something that is extremely difficult for her.

Ailin Perez could also be next if Edwards isn't. Currently riding a seven-fight winning run, Perez is ranked #3 in the division. The issue is, no one would care about that fight because it would only go one way. Perez is a grappler, and not one of the abilities of Harrison and the American would toy with her until she decided to finish things.

Get Out On Top

Kayla Harrison needs to retire. Not because she's done, not because she can't mix it with the best anymore and not because her skills are waning. She needs to retire to keep her own legacy intact.

She likely doesn't need the money anymore and, as an extremely marketable personality, could certainly feature on the desk for the UFC. Her story is certainly book-worthy, and there has to be a movie made out of her life story.

The champ should retire because the state of the women's bantamweight division has arguably never been worse. Aside from Edwards and Perez, there's Luana Santos, who is riding a four-fight winning run. Outside of those three women, not one fighter ranked in the top 10 is coming off a win.

On the horizon, there are interesting fights against Bea Mesquita or Michelle Montague, but they're too far off Harrison's level at the moment to pose any threat.

The Two Potentials

There are only two potential matchups that could keep Kayla Harrison fighting in the UFC.

The first one is a 145lbs title fight against Amanda Nunes. Fans would be interested in this one, as would both women. The cut down to 135lbs isn't enjoyable for either woman, so 145lbs would be appealing. Nunes never lost the belt and retired with it still technically hers. She defeated every woman to fight at 145lbs and there's no doubt that it wasn't a deep division.

There's very little chance that this happens, as there's no future in the division.

The only other potential fight is if the UFC brings back Cris Cyborg. The Brazilian has been chasing Kayla Harrison for years but has never captured the fight. For the UFC, the fight would have to be made at 145lbs or above, something that they won't be keen to do. Cyborg is huge and will have no chance of making 135lbs.

Again, there's little likelihood the UFC books this one as there's little upside for them. Yes, they get a big fight, but ultimately it's extremely short-term.

These factors result in one outcome - A Kayla Harrison retirement.