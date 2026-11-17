Robert Whittaker brutally mocked Amanda Nunes' game plan for her fight at UFC 334, against Kayla Harrison.

Nunes, meanwhile, was criticized for her game plan of often attempting to out-wrestle Harrison despite having a clear advantage in striking. And now, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has weighed in on the same.

Despite giving Harrison a hard time on the feet, Nunes was beaten by the American in the fourth round via submission (rear-naked choke). The win also marked Harrison's first successful title defense in the UFC .

Returning to the sport after over three years, Amanda Nunes took on Kayla Harrison in the co-main event of Saturday night's UFC 334, also challenging for the women's bantamweight belt.

Baffled Robert Whittaker Tears into Amanda Nunes' Gameplan at UFC 334

In the latest episode of his MMA Arcade podcast, Robert Whittaker was left baffled by Amanda Nunes' game plan in her fight against Kayla Harrison.

Calling her a knucklehead, 'The Reaper' added that it could have been 'an ego thing' for the Brazilian. He said:

"Dude, she's a knucklehead. What are you doing? Why? Like, why do you...Why? Why? Why...It looked like an ego thing. Like, she wanted to take her down, to show her - 'I'm the best at everything. This is what I can do. I can go to your wheelhouse and beat you there."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes Rematch Already On The Cards?

It looks like a rematch between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes might already be on the cards. During the pre-fight UFC 334 presser, Harrison said that an 'automatic rematch' in the featherweight division would be a possibility.

UFC President Dana White was accepting of the same, too. Although Harrison never opened up about fighting Nunes again following her win at UFC 334, the Brazilian took to her Instagram Stories to accept a rematch at 145.

She wrote, tagging White and Harrison:

"145 Rematch, accepted."

Check out Amanda Nunes' Instagram Story below:

It is worth noting that the UFC women's featherweight division has not been active for quite a while, and the last championship fight was between Nunes and Megan Anderson, way back in 2021.