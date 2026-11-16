Dana White says he's open to booking a rematch between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes at 145 pounds.

"I feel like I am gonna prove that I am the champion on Saturday night, and then I'm gonna give her an automatic rematch at 145 so that I can snatch that other belt."

Ahead of her fight, Harrison had promised that she would beat Nunes and retain her belt, and it’s exactly what she did. She also said that she would like a rematch against Nunes but at 145 lbs.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, forcing “The Lioness” to submit to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round to retain her title.

After Harrison’s decisive victory at UFC 334 co-main event, Dana White, in the post-fight presser, was asked if he’s interested in booking a rematch between the two female fighters, this time at 145 pounds.

White said he’s open to that idea. “Sure, yeah. I’d do it again.”

Kayla Harrison Is Eyeing The UFC Women's Featherweight Championship Belt

During the post-fight press conference, Kayla Harrison was asked if she’s still interested in facing Amanda Nunes after getting a taste of the wrath of "The Lioness" and, if yes, which weight class she would choose for the rematch bout.

Kayla replied, “145. I gotta go and get that other belt.”

Harrison was then asked if she was certain she'd stay around ‌for a rematch with Nunes to be made official. To this, she said:

“I don't want to speak quickly and then have to not be a woman of my word. So I am going to go back. I'm going to talk to my team. I'm going to take some time and be with my kids, get through the holidays. Not get through; I get to have the holidays with my kids and actually eat and not be sweaty or hungry or grumpy. So, and then we'll see. We'll see what happens.”

Harrison also teased the idea of retirement during the presser, saying that she got some injuries during her fight with Nunes, and she needs to go home and heal up first before making her next move.

Currently, it’s too early to say whether Harrison vs. Nunes 2.0 at 145 pounds will be booked. If it does happen, then it would mark the first women’s featherweight fight since July 2023.

The last women’s featherweight match happened between Norma Dumont and Chelsea Chandler, when Norma Dumont defeated Chelsea Chandler via unanimous decision.

Following Amanda Nunes' retirement after UFC 289 in 2023, the promotion eventually dismantled the featherweight division and retired the women's featherweight belt.