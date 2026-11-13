Kalya Harrison adds an interesting rematch idea to further fuel the storyline to her Amanda Nunes clash.

UFC 334 will go down this Saturday, Nov. 14, at Madison Square Garden, with Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit headlining the event in an undisputed heavyweight title clash. The event also features five fights on the main card .

With the pair having previously crossed paths at American Top Team (ATT), the teammates-to-rivals storyline is already adding another layer of intrigue to the matchup. Now, Harrison has proposed an interesting rematch idea against Nunes, further elevating the anticipation.

UFC 334 will not only serve as the stage for unravelling the current heavyweight mess, but also feature the return of the consensus women's MMA GOAT, Amanda Nunes , as she takes on reigning women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison in the co-main event.

Kayla Harrison’s Rematch Idea Involving Amanda Nunes

It is safe to say Kayla Harrison is supremely confident in her abilities and wholly believes she will get the better of the legendary Brazilian come fight night. During the media day, when asked whether she truly feels like a champion heading into the fight or believes she still has to snatch that distinction by defeating the consensus great, Harrison said:

"I feel like I am gonna prove that I am the champion on Saturday night, and then I'm gonna give her an automatic rematch at 145 so that I can snatch that other belt."

Check out Kayla Harrison's idea for a rematch against Amanda Nunes below:

For context, the UFC women's featherweight division was hardly a crowded one, with a genuine lack of fighters to keep the weight class going. The promotion effectively phased out and dissolved the division after Nunes retired in 2023. Now, with her return, Harrison seems to have her sights set on double championship glory.

To be fair, her ambitions aren't entirely misplaced either. Heading into UFC 334, Harrison is the betting favourite at -175, while Nunes sits as a slight underdog at +145. Moreover, Harrison is currently undefeated in the UFC, with wins over elite competition including Holly Holm, Ketlen Vieira, and Julianna Pena.

Naturally, Nunes boasts a formidable resume of her own. Widely regarded as one of the greatest women's fighters of all time, the 38-year-old holds a 23-5 professional record and has notable wins over bona fide legends, including Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, and Miesha Tate.

Kayla Harrison Shares Her Preview For The Amanda Nunes Fight

Kayla Harrison sees her matchup with Amanda Nunes as a classic case of striker vs. grappler. Harrison recognizes that her opponent is immensely talented and boasts a string of spectacular finishes, while she herself is more of a gritty, grind-it-out type of fighter.

Speaking about their training methods and the kind of fighters they are, Harrison recalled her coach describing Nunes as a classic racehorse, while she herself was more of a workhorse. Nevertheless, when it comes to how their UFC 334 fight will end, Harrison has one clear answer.

Speaking with Brian Campbell for UFC on Paramount, Harrison said:

"I love this fight because it's classic in a lot of ways. It's very much a striker vs. grappler. I think we are so different as fighters. Even in our training methods, she's wicked talented, very gifted... She has amazing knockouts and great highlights, and I'm more of a gritty, grind-it-out kind of fighter. So it's kind of a very classic, exciting matchup in that sense. And it ends with me, and my hand raised."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (8:49):