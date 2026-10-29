With questions still looming over ring rust and recent surgeries, the UFC just announced their plan B for the Harrison vs. Nunes co-main event at UFC 334.

With just over two weeks left until the blockbuster event , the UFC has officially secured a plan B for the highly anticipated championship bout.

Now rescheduled for UFC 334 , the co-main event serves as Harrison’s first title defense and Nunes’ return from a three-year retirement. However, concerns remain surrounding Harrison's health and Nunes' long layoff from the sport.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally have a date for their bantamweight title fight. The matchup was originally scheduled for Jan. 24 at UFC 324, but it was postponed for nearly 10 months after Harrison underwent neck surgery to repair herniated discs.

Joselyne Edwards Named Backup for Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin, the 30-year-old Joselyne Edwards has officially locked in the backup slot.

On paper, her 18-6 record might look modest compared to Harrison’s 19-1 or Nunes’ 23-5. But Edwards earned this opportunity by winning five fights in a row. Moreover, she finished four of those opponents, scoring two knockouts and two submissions.

Edwards put herself in the title conversation in April with a unanimous decision victory over top contender Norma Dumont, ending Dumont's six-fight winning streak. Edwards took that matchup on short notice after Yana Santos withdrew. Following that victory, this backup role marks her very first booking back with the promotion.

That victory dropped Edwards right into the mix of a frozen division. Dumont had previously expressed disappointment over how the bantamweight logjam was halting active contenders.

In a candid interview with MMA Junkie, she shared, "The division does seem a little bit stuck. It's really frustrating. For me, it's a tough situation because Julianna is hurt, Raquel is hurt, I have nobody above me to help me move up that staircase, and we're all stuck. The division is not moving."

Nunes had officially ended her retirement to sign the contract for their original January date. Once Harrison developed extreme nerve issues, Nunes chose to sit out and wait for the champion to heal rather than face another opponent.

Because the promotion traditionally favors backup options who finish fights and take short-notice calls, Edwards' recent active run made her a natural choice for the Madison Square Garden card.

The Nov. 14 card is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. It is the first heavyweight championship fight in over a year. This division was also stuck after former champion Tom Aspinall suffered a serious eye injury.

By naming Edwards as the backup, the UFC is making sure its big New York event is protected from any last-minute surprises. Both the main event and co-main event will finally get these frozen divisions moving again.