April 19, 2023, Honolulu, HI, Hawaii, USA: HONOLULU, HAWAII - APRIL 18: Kyoji Horiguchi addresses the media ahead of his Flyweight bout during Bellator 295 - Stots vs Mix at Blaisdell Arena on April 22nd, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.

Kyoji Horiguchi refuses to celebrate despite a big win over Asu Almabayev.

"Thank you to the fans for supporting me and being happy about the win. I did get the win. But I'm not satisfied with the performance, so I'll keep working on it," Horiguchi added.

"I have my standard for how I should carry myself as a pro, so I feel this one wasn't good enough," Horiguchi said in a video on his YouTube channel following UFC Qatar.

Kyoji Horiguchi returned to the win column after suffering a knockout defeat to Manel Kape in June. The Japanese flyweight dominated No. 6-ranked contender Asu Almabayev on the main card of UFC Fight Night in Doha, Qatar, last Saturday, earning a unanimous decision victory. However, Horiguchi believes his performance fell short of his own standards.

Almabayev controlled the fight on the ground for around 10 minutes. However, despite securing top position, he struggled to inflict significant damage.

Meanwhile, Horiguchi remained active from the bottom, landing continuous strikes on the body and head. He also attempted two guillotine chokes during the fight.

His takedown defense and striking ability were on display throughout the contest, convincing the judges to award him a unanimous decision victory with scorecards of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

Despite the win, the 36-year-old apologised to the crowd during his Octagon interview for what he described as a “boring fight” and promised to work harder for his next appearance.

With the victory, Horiguchi improved his professional record to 37-6 and called for a title shot.

Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape is already scheduled to headline UFC 336 in January 2027 for the flyweight title. As a result, Horiguchi may have to wait for the outcome of that matchup before learning where he stands in the title picture. If the UFC considers him for the next opportunity, he could be in line for a shot at the belt.