NEW Kyoji Horiguchi Announces Next Fight Ahead of UFC Qatar Showdown Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Kyoji Horiguchi faces Asu Almabayev Imago

Kyoji Horiguchi faces Asu Almabayev at UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 as the former title challenger looks to rebound from his loss to Manel Kape.

From This Article 1 . Horiguchi Looks to Rebound After Manel Kape Loss

Kyoji Horiguchi is gearing up for another crucial test in the UFC flyweight division. The former title contender has officially announced his upcoming fight against Asu Almabayev at UFC Qatar, set for Nov. 21 in Doha, and Nov. 22 in Japan. Horiguchi is eager to bounce back after his recent loss to Manel Kape and aims to reclaim his spot among the top contenders in the division. The Japanese veteran shared his enthusiasm on Instagram after his next fight card image was released, thanking fans for their support and promising to deliver when he returns to action. Horiguchi Looks to Rebound After Manel Kape Loss Horiguchi steps into this matchup after facing a tough third-round TKO loss to Kape back in June 2026. That defeat snapped his remarkable eight-fight unbeaten streak and put a pause on his strong comeback in the UFC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 堀口恭司 Kyoji Horiguchi (@kyoji1012) Prior to that setback, Horiguchi made a splash in his UFC return by submitting Tagir Ulanbekov in November 2025, before earning a unanimous decision win over Amir Albazi in February 2026. Those fights really showcased his skills and solidified his status as a serious contender in the 125-pound division. Horiguchi previously challenged Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight championship at UFC 186 in April 2015. Despite pushing the champion through five rounds, he lost by armbar with just one second remaining. He subsequently left the UFC in 2017 and built an accomplished career across RIZIN and Bellator, winning championships in both promotions. Asu Almabayev Presents Another Tough Challenge Almabayev steps into the ring with an impressive 24-3 professional record, showcasing his skills as a dangerous grappler. The Kazakh fighter recently made waves by submitting Charles Johnson with a Suloev Stretch back in June, which not only earned him a Performance of the Night bonus but also marked his third consecutive win. This matchup is crucial for the flyweight rankings. Horiguchi's wealth of experience, lightning-fast speed, and technical striking will be put to the test against Almabayev's relentless wrestling and submission tactics. Both fighters are eyeing a shot at the championship, making a win in Doha all the more important. For Horiguchi, this is a golden opportunity to turn his recent loss into a stepping stone for another shot at the UFC title.