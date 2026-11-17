Merab Dvalishvili’s friend Saba Lazishvili has his eyes set on Umar Nurmagomedov, and now it is no longer just about competition.

On Monday, the RAF Abu Dhabi winner appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. After his win over Faber, he had already called for a match with Umar Nurmagomedov in RAF. When Helwani asked about it, the young Georgian said he is open to facing either of the Nurmagomedov brothers. However, he made it known who he wants the most. He said:

A week ago, Lazishvili jumped in to defend “The Machine” when Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked him in the lobby of the Yas Hilton hotel. A day after he was released from custody, he took Umar’s spot on short notice and beat Urijah Faber 12-7 at RAF Abu Dhabi. Now, the 21-year-old wants to face the man he replaced.

“We can wrestle with Umar, we can wrestle with Usman, whoever they bring. But especially I want Umar because, for me, it’s personal.”

There were parts of the fight that did not emerge in the viral clip. Merab’s friend refused to reveal what happened. He said he would share it in the future, but for now, he would keep it to himself. He said:

“There are some things that happened behind the scenes. It was really painful for me. If you hit me, it’s not gonna be painful for me physically. I will heal up, these bruises are gonna go. But when you have very big respect for someone, and you see them in person for the first time, what kind of impression they make towards you, it’s going to stay in your head. He made a very bad impression of himself.”

During the same interview, Lazishvili also admitted that he was a fan of Usman before everything happened.

Saba Lazishvili Never Wanted Usman and Umar in Prison

Even though things got personal, the young Georgian did not want Usman and his team to end up in jail. He said fighters can get into situations like these and that nobody should be arrested over it. He also believes that God will show them their mistakes in a different way.

He also asked fans to stop targeting Dagestani people because of what happened, as not everyone should be judged because of “two confused brothers.”

For now, a potential match with Umar will have to wait as Saba Lazishvili still needs to heal from the injuries he picked up during the brawl, which got worse after his match with Faber.