Saba Lazishvili beat Urijah Faber in his RAF debut match in Abu Dhabi. Following the big win, he challenged Umar Nurmagomedov to a fight.

As a result of Usman’s hot-headed move, Umar Nurmagomedov was pulled from the RAF match card in Abu Dhabi, and the 21-year-old Georgian was added in his place to wrestle Urijah Faber.

He was lauded for his quick thinking and insane skills while putting up a good fight against Usman Nurmagomedov and his associates, even while being outnumbered. Fans say that he’s the reason Merab Dvalishvili got away without suffering any serious injuries during the hotel lobby brawl.

Ever since the hotel lobby brawl incident in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Saba Lazishvili has been in the spotlight.

Usman, Umar, and their group have been sentenced to prison for six months and fined 300,000 AED each for “disturbing public security” and “causing panic and endangering lives” by the Abu Dhabi court.

Merab Dvalishvili and his young friend Saba Lazishvili were released after two days of custody and a big dent in their pockets worth 50,000 AED each.

Saba Lazishvili is Confident He’ll Beat Umar Nurmagomedov

In his debut RAF match, Saba Lazishvili proved that he’s the real deal and a force to be reckoned with. He managed to pull a complete shocker by beating a fighter with over two decades of experience in MMA.

While heading backstage after securing a monumental victory, Saba was asked how he was feeling following his big fight. He replied he was feeling wonderful, stating that his life completely turned around in the past few days.

Saba then laid an open challenge to the bantamweight division fighter Umar Nurmagomedov for a one-on-one match at RAF.

"Umar Nurmagomedov, I'll beat your a** 1-on-1. Come here at RAF. Just tell me the date."

Merab Dvalishvili, in a recent interview, revealed that PFL is interested in the young Georgian fighter, and they called him to offer Saba a contract. But PLF is not the only promotion that is looking to sign the breakout star.

According to “The Machine,” the chief business officer of the UFC, Hunter Campbell, also reached out, hoping to sign Saba. The former bantamweight champion added that Saba will most likely choose UFC over PFL.