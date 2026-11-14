Fans could soon see Merab Dvalishvili's sidekick Saba Lazishvili in the UFC.

Merab Dvalishvili has great news about his friend and this week’s superhero, Saba Lazishvili.

In his RAF debut , Saba Lazishvili shocked the world with an incredible comeback in the third period to defeat Faber.

Several hours later, Merab and Saba were released, with both fined AED 50,000. Saba then replaced Umar Nurmagomedov and faced Uriah Faber at RAF Abu Dhabi earlier tonight.

Saba Lazishvili recently played a vital role during Wednesday's incident defending Merab, when Usman Nurmagomedov and several other Russian and Dagestani fighters attacked the former UFC Bantamweight Champion. Following the altercation , everyone connected to the incident was detained for questioning.

After having his hand raised, Saba told Chael Sonnen in a post-fight interview that he will become a UFC champion soon and is ready to fight anybody and everybody, even without a game plan.

"I will be champion of the UFC in the future. I'm in the worst shape of my life right now, but I came and fought like a man. I don't care, I will fight everyone."

Check out Saba Lazishvili's comments below:

Now, Merab has some good news regarding his sidekick.

Saba Has Been Offered a UFC Contract, As Per Merab Dvalishvili

In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili revealed that UFC CBO Hunter Campbell called Saba Lazishvili following Wednesday's incident and offered him a UFC contract. "The Machine" also disclosed that Saba has received an offer from the PFL.

"PFL contacted me and offered Saba a contract. A little while later, Hunter Campbell. UFC also reached out. UFC has a program for fighters like Saba, who haven't had any amateur fights yet. They want to sign him through this program and have him start his journey with them. We'll most likely choose the UFC... I'm confident Saba will make our country proud!"

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments about Saba Lazishvili below:

Saba Lazishvili Wants Umar Nurmagomedov Next

The 21-year-old Saba now has his crosshairs on former UFC bantamweight title challenger and Usman Nurmagomedov's brother, Umar Nurmagomedov. After his RAF win, the Georgian young gun quipped:

"Umar Nurmagomedov, I'll beat your a*s 1 on 1. Come here at RAF. Just tell me date."

Check out Saba Lazishvili's comments below: