Merab Dvalishvili has revealed what really happened between him and Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov at RAF Georgia.

Following the incident, everyone involved was detained for questioning. Just yesterday, Dvalishvili and his friend were released after being fined AED 50,000. Meanwhile, Usman and seven others were handed hefty fines (AED 300,000) and sentenced to six months in prison. They will also be deported after serving their sentences.

Merab Dvalishvili was most recently attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his team in Abu Dhabi. Usman and five others jumped Merab and his friend Saba Lazishvili in a hotel lobby, while two more individuals filmed the incident.

Many have defended Usman, claiming that Merab started the altercation by slapping one of the Russian fighters in Tbilisi and that the PFL lightweight champion only came to return the favor.

However, "The Machine" has made it clear both in the past and now that he and Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov had buried the hatchet following the RAF Georgia incident.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili slapping Umar and Usman's friend below:

Merab Dvalishvili Explains Why He Slapped Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov

After being released from the detention center, Merab Dvalishvili, in an interview with Chris Weidman, said that he was provoked by Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov, who also told him not to talk trash about Umar Nurmagomedov in his presence. The Russian was "yelling" at Merab, prompting the Georgian to slap him.

After the incident, "The Machine" did not want to escalate things further and put the matter to rest then and there by shaking hands with Gadzhimagomedov. He told Weidman:

“I got provoked in Georgia, and I reacted like every man would. Georgians wanted to fight him, I said we can’t. We shake hands, and that was done."

During the same interview with Weidman, the former UFC bantamweight champion also added a message urging peace and harmony between Dagestan and Georgia.

"I love the Dagestani people. Respect. It was just personal between fighters."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Yesterday, Dvalishvili also took to X to announce that he would not be pressing charges against Usman Nurmagomedov or the others involved in the attack. He also added that he hopes the undefeated PFL champion and his allies would be released soon.

Sources Close To The Scene Back Merab Dvalishvili's Recent Remarks

Reporter Giorgi Kokiashvili, who was present at RAF Georgia, has confirmed that Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov "went to Merab with screaming and fighting, holding Merab's hand and talking in Russian, asking why he was talking about Umar," the reason why Gadzhimagomedov was slapped by Merab.

As per Kokiashvili, "20 minutes later, very next room, they shook hands and called for peace."

Check out Giorgi Kokiashvili's comments below: