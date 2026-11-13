Former UFC star Darren Till has just come out in defense of Merab Dvalishvili, while aiming criticism at Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage for their recent attack.

"It's always the guys who act the most humble who are not the most humble. And always watch out for the guys who walk in numbers. It screams weak to me. Walking alone no matter where or what you are, strength. As Mike Tyson said about Muhammad Ali vs. Floyd Mayweather, Muhammad was accepted by the people, not guarded by the people like Floyd."

Many in the Nurmagomedov camp, especially Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, have always been praised for their supposed humility. However, Usman Nurmagomedov using his cronies to assault Merab Dvalishvili , who was taking part in an interview for RAF at an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby, has caused many to question the authenticity of the humble and respectful persona often peddled by the Nurmagomedov camp. Former UFC fighter Darren Till, who once competed in the promotion's welterweight and middleweight divisions, is among those people, saying the following on social media.

The attack that an unsuspecting Merab Dvalishvili suffered at the hands of Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage has drawn the collective ire of the MMA community, including former UFC fighter Darren Till, who didn't pull his punches as he tore apart the character of the Nurmagomedov camp.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that the Nurmagomedovs have been involved in a brawl. In fact, 'The Eagle' himself is known to have started the most infamous brawl in UFC history at UFC 229. After submitting Conor McGregor in round four, he gave in to months of animosity and deeply personal trash talk, and scaled the fence to attack a cageside Dillon Danis, sparking a brawl that saw members of his own cornermen and entourage enter the cage to attack McGregor.

Fortunately, unlike the case with Dvalishvili, the UFC 229 brawl didn't lead to any serious injuries for either party. The attack on Dvalishvili has received widespread condemnation from all corners of the MMA world, with UFC president Dana White having chimed in as well. Whether the animosity between both camps will ever subside remains to be seen, but for now, Dvalishvili has been released from police custody in Abu Dhabi and is still set to compete at RAF Abu Dhabi, while his attackers have reportedly been sentenced to six months in prison.

Brawls and altercations have become something of a trend for RAF events, with Arman Tsarukyan having previously attacked Danis at the RAF 14 pre-match presser. Yet, despite how often its athletes get physical with each other, RAF still hasn't introduced adequate security measures to prevent the recurrence of these melees.