Dana White blasted Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili over their Abu Dhabi hotel brawl while confirming the promotion is not negotiating with the undefeated lightweight.

White finally weighed in at Thursday’s UFC 334 pre-fight press conference. Surprisingly, instead of taking sides, the UFC CEO ripped everyone involved in the chaos.

Many in the MMA community, including fighters and influencers, criticized Nurmagomedov following the incident. Even popular content creator Nina-Marie Daniele called on the UFC to ban "cowardly" Usman , while the media waited to hear how Dana White would respond.

Footage surfaced this week from an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby showing PFL Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov approaching Merab Dvalishvili during a promotional interview before slapping him across the face. It resulted in a brawl between both fighters ahead of Saturday’s Real American Freestyle event, leaving the former UFC bantamweight champion bloodied.

Dana White Breaks Silence on Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili Brawl

After the hotel melee, Abu Dhabi police arrested eight people for fighting and two others for filming it. Dvalishvili was taken into custody right after being released from the hospital, according to his friend, who shared that "The Machine" was held for roughly seven hours without his phone or contact with family.

With no official word on when those detained will be cleared, Dvalishvili’s scheduled wrestling match against Marlon Moraes on Saturday is now in doubt.

Meanwhile, White showed no sympathy for anyone involved, as he was in New York for UFC 334 fight week. The UFC boss delivered a blunt verdict on the brawl before addressing Nurmagomedov's free agency.

"What a bunch of f—- idiots," White said. "It's absolutely ridiculous and stupid and they're all in jail. That is not a place to go f—- around."

Street journalist Adam Glyn caught up with White afterward and asked whether the brawl is good for business. White replied, "That stuff is never good for business. It makes everyone involved look bad. It's unfortunate. Now they're all in jail in Abu Dhabi. We'll see how that goes."

He also shut down talk of signing Nurmagomedov, adding, “He's still under contract. We're not talking him right now anyway.”

Nurmagomedov closed out his PFL contract on July 31 with a first-round knockout of Archie Colgan, improving to 22-0 with one no-contest. After his camp reportedly turned down a $2 million offer from the PFL, White told The National last month that the UFC was interested in signing him.

While Nurmagomedov's initial 90-day exclusive window with the PFL appeared to expire in late October, manager Ali Abdelaziz insisted on X on Wednesday that the restriction is still active.

"Guys, the reports that Usman Nurmagomedov signed with another promotion are false," Abdelaziz wrote. "He's still in an exclusive negotiating period with the PFL, which means he can't negotiate with any other promotion right now."

White's "still under contract" comment is in line with Abdelaziz's claim. Until that window closes and Abu Dhabi authorities resolve the hotel brawl investigation, any potential UFC deal remains on hold.