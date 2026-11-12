Nina-Marie Daniele wants Usman Nurmagomedov banned by the UFC after the attack on Merab Dvalishvili

Suffice it to say, a popular MMA personality who maintains a close association with 'The Machine' is equal parts upset, appalled, and furious about the incident.

The attack appears to have been an act of retribution for Dvalishvili slapping a friend of Umar Nurmagomedov during an RAF event in Georgia earlier this year. Footage of the Abu Dhabi incident shows 'The Machine' and his friend, Saba Lazishvili, a 21-year-old wrestler from Georgia, being overwhelmed by Nurmagomedov and his crew.

Merab Dvalishvili was attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew in Abu Dhabi recently. Dvalishvili was there for his fourth RAF appearance, and a social media post following the melee shows 'The Machine' and his friend bearing considerable damage from the incident.

Nina-Marie Daniele Wants the UFC to Ban "Cowardly" Usman Nurmagomedov

The footage of the incident seems to have convinced Nina-Marie Daniele that Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew had pre-planned the ambush on Merab Dvalishvili. Reacting to the incident on social media, Daniele insisted that the attack was premeditated, saying:

"Seeing that video of Merab getting jumped today by Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends, where they ran up on him from behind, him and his friend, it's gut-wrenching. It's gut-wrenching. And s**t was absolutely premeditated. You see them pull their phones out before they even get to Merab. You see one of his friends put his hat backwards, as if he was getting ready to fight. It's disgusting, it's pathetic, it's cowardly. There is no honor in that. It's bulls**t."

Usman is arguably the hottest free agent in MMA right now and, by many accounts, is UFC-bound. Nevertheless, Daniele called for Usman and his crew to be banned from the promotion, even citing their previous attack on Dillon Danis during a UFC event:

"Usman Nurmagomedov should be banned from the UFC. All of his friends should be banned from the UFC. Even Dillon Danis, he's an absolute idiot. He says all of these things that really make you want to punch him in the face. Yeah, does that mean you should jump him with 20 guys? Just him and his brother at the UFC event? And Dillon gets banned from the UFC? And the rest of them just get a slap on the wrist? Like, come on. Come on."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments on the attack on Merab Dvalishvili below:

Nina-Marie Daniele Endorses Merab Dvalishvili's MMA Gym

Nina-Marie Daniele wants everyone to take one thing away from the Abu Dhabi melee involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili: the importance of knowing how to defend yourself. And who better to teach you how to do that than the man who fended off the onslaught from the Nurmagomedov crew, 'The Machine' himself?

In a subsequent social media post, Daniele shared a picture of herself with Dvalishvili, urging people to support the former UFC bantamweight champion's new MMA gym in Tbilisi, Georgia:

"It’s so important to know how to defend yourself. Today could have been so much worse! This November 23rd, my brother Merab Dvalishvili is opening his MMA gym in Tbilisi, Georgia. If you are in Georgia and you want to learn how to defend yourself, go support my brother!"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below: