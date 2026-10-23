NEW Dillon Danis Claims Dana White Banned Him From the UFC to Protect Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev (Image Credits: Imago)

Dillon Danis has accused Dana White of keeping him out of the UFC to protect Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, claiming he was made a scapegoat after the MSG brawl.

In the UFC, many fighters have become popular because of their performances inside the Octagon. However, Dillon Danis is an exception, as he is popular despite never fighting in the UFC. From his controversial brawl with Team Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, when Conor McGregor fought, to his feud with Logan Paul, he has remained controversial. Meanwhile, he has blamed Dana White for banning him from Madison Square Garden, calling it an easy way to protect Islam Makhachev and Khabib. Dillon Danis Breaks Silence on His UFC Ban: “I Did Nothing Wrong” In his view, the UFC went easy on the other side because of how much money it makes in the Muslim community, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. Banning him was simpler than taking on Islam and Khabib, he said, and he called it a double standard. He also denied Dana White's claim that he was moving around seats, calling it the biggest lie White has told, and said the UFC should release the MSG footage. “I didn't get to go to Conor's fight, and it's bullshit. Double standard? 100%. Because one of the guys who punched me was the same guy who jumped over the cage and punched Conor in the back of the head. Bro, I did nothing wrong. Dana White made me the scapegoat for the whole thing. They make so much money from the Muslim community and Saudi Arabia and Dubai, so it was way easier to just ban me than to mess with Islam and Khabib," Danis said.

Danis was permanently banned from all future UFC events after a crowd brawl at Madison Square Garden during UFC 322 on November 15, 2025. Danis insists he did nothing wrong and says he was made the scapegoat. Dillon Danis Reveals His Side of the UFC 322 Chaos, Claims He Was Surrounded Danis gave his own account of the night. His seat was next to the fighters' area, and Alex Pereira waved him over to hang out with him and Plinio. They took a picture, and Georges St-Pierre wanted to talk to him as well. He says a UFC staffer who controls the rope told him he was fine and that UFC security let him through. When he came back out, Bo Nickal was fighting a jiu-jitsu friend of Danis who had been going through a rough patch. Security asked him to wait until the round ended so he wouldn't block the view, so he sat near them, five seats from his own. Nickal's opponent was knocked out badly and stayed unconscious for about 30 seconds, and Danis says he had his head down. That is when his brother texted him that Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov were messaging on WhatsApp and pointing at him. Danis says a group of Muslim fighters' associates began circling; others came down from above and blocked the exits. He and his friends moved to a corner, and he told two UFC staffers, two security guards, and two cops that they were being surrounded. According to him, they said they could see it and were calling for backup. Danis also took a shot at the NYPD officers, calling them idiots. This is Danis's version of events only, and the UFC has not backed it.