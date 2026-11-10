Unverified reports suggest undefeated sensation Usman Nurmagomedov has signed with the UFC following his PFL exit, with a potential official announcement targeting UFC 334 fight week.

Whether the news is true or just rumors, we are yet to know.

Reports circulating across social media channels suggest that undefeated Dagestani star Usman Nurmagomedov has signed a deal with the UFC . As per unverified reports, the 28-year-old cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov could be officially announced as the promotion's latest signing during the UFC 334 broadcast.

Leaving Heavyweight Money to Pursue Legacy

These rumors come at a telling moment, with Nurmagomedov's contract status undergoing recent structural shifts.

Having wrapped up his PFL obligations with a brutal first-round knockout of Archie Colgan, Nurmagomedov became a free agent once his exclusive 90-day negotiating window officially closed. The Dagestani finish-master reportedly turned down a lucrative $2 million per fight extension from the PFL, making his desires clear- he wants to challenge himself against the UFC's elite lightweights.

Teammate and UFC star Islam Makhachev had previously put the odds of Nurmagomedov transitioning to the Octagon at 90 percent. This simply added to the speculation that a deal could just be around the corner.

A Mega Addition to the 155-Pound Shark Tank

If UFC CEO Dana White confirms it, Nurmagomedov's arrival could end up sending shockwaves through the entire 155-pound landscape.

Undefeated at 22-0, Nurmagomedov strategically combined sharp striking, fluid wrestling mechanics, and dangerous submission skills. He enters the UFC with a pristine record and championship credentials, instantly becoming a title contender in the world's premier promotion.

While fight fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, the possibility of seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov back in a UFC corner to guide his undefeated cousin through his UFC debut has the entire MMA world buzzing.