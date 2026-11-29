Jordan Vucenic defeated Ieuan Davies to become the Cage Warriors lightweight champion via KO in the first round at Cage Warriors 215. Following his victory, he called out the UFC.

With this victory, Vucenic has become a two-division champion, at Cage Warriors.

"The Epidemic" faced Davies at the Cage Warriors 215 event with the Cage Warriors lightweight championship on the line. He defeated Davies within 53 seconds of Round One via knockout to capture the Cage Warriors lightweight championship.

Jordan Vucenic handed Ieuan Davies his first loss of his professional MMA career at Cage Warriors 215 on Saturday.

Jordan Vucenic Calls Out UFC After Ieuan Davies Win

In July of 2024, the UFC signed Jordan Vucenic, but he was cut from the roster after he lost to Guram Kutateladze at UFC on ABC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov (UFC on ABC 7) and Chris Duncan at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady (UFC Fight Night 255).

Four months after being released from UFC, Vucenic re-signed with Cage Warriors and built his undefeated streak in the promotion.

Following his win over Davies on Saturday, the Englsih fighter sent UFC a message during the post-fight interview. He said he’s ready to return to the big league.

He said that UFC released him, demanding he prove himself, and that’s what he did:

“Yep. I'm ready. You guys released me. You said to me, 'Go away, win some fights.' I'm doing that, and I'm doing it in dramatic fashion because I'm trying to show that I am a fighter that will be a fan favorite on your roster."

When asked what he would do differently this time if the UFC re-signs him, this is what Vucenic said:

"I just go out there believing what I can do, knowing what I can do, not second-guessing myself, and it's time to show the world."

Check out Vucenic's post-fight interview below: