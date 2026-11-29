Georges St-Pierre breaks down how he would have beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov.

GSP clarified that he wasn't claiming he would win 10 out of 10 times against Nurmagomedov. But using his special techniques, he is confident that he would’ve taken down the undefeated Dagestani.

During an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, GSP highlighted what made Nurmagomedov so dangerous inside the cage and what different tactics he would’ve used against “The Eagle.”

Georges St-Pierre (26–2 MMA; 20–2 UFC ) has a game plan for how he would have defeated the undefeated king of MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA; 13-0 UFC).

“I'm not saying I would have beaten Khabib all the time. I was thinking that if I take that fight, I'm going to beat him that day.”

Georges St-Pierre’s Main Strategy Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

The two-division UFC champion said that he would try to keep Nurmagomedov in the middle of the Octagon. He highlighted that once the former UFC lightweight champion put someone against the fence, the fight was practically over. So if he fought him, he wouldn't let Nurmagomedov back him up against the fence.

He said that Nurmagomedov's past opponents were scared to go for takedowns. But he’d do just that because he’s confident in his abilities and skills. He said his karate background and dynamic movement would allow him to create distractions and help him take the UFC Hall of Famer down.

“My strategy if I had gone against Khabib would be to keep the fight as much as I can in the middle and not be afraid to go for takedowns. I would have maybe been the first guy that he fought who would have tried to put him down. And I put down everybody that I have fought.”

“He is most dangerous when he puts your back against the fence because he’s a master at chain wrestling. I’m very good at creating distractions to get in your legs. I’m more of that dynamic guy.”

“Most guys that fought Khabib were afraid of Khabib’s takedown, so they were fighting on their heels; they were getting backed up to the walls.”

GSP reveals how he would beat Khabib 👀 #UFC #MMA #Khabib https://t.co/e9h4z4SODm — Pound 4 Pound (@pound4poundshow) November 28, 2026

Both Nurmagomedov and GSP have put down their fighting gloves.