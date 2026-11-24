Stephen Thompson believes that Islam Makhachev has surpassed the greatness of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is no doubt that Islam Makhachev is one of the best talents that the UFC has gotten until now. While many have placed the Dagestani in the GOAT debate, the UFC welterweight champion just added another feather to his crown. Hailing his greatness, retired fellow welterweight Stephen Thompson has claimed that Makhachev’s greatness is unmatched.

Thompson had an interaction with MMA Full Mount. Dissecting Makhachev’s game, ‘Wonderboy’ felt that the 35-year-old should rank among the all-time top three UFC fighters. What’s even surprising is Thompson believes Makhachev has already surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Thompson said, “Even over Khabib, I think he has accomplished more than Khabib has. I think he is solidifying himself as one of the greatest GOATs in the UFC. Just because, I mean, look what he's done to the people that he has fought.”