UFC Welterweight Star Ranks Islam Makhachev Above Khabib Nurmagomedov
Stephen Thompson believes that Islam Makhachev has surpassed the greatness of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
There is no doubt that Islam Makhachev is one of the best talents that the UFC has gotten until now. While many have placed the Dagestani in the GOAT debate, the UFC welterweight champion just added another feather to his crown. Hailing his greatness, retired fellow welterweight Stephen Thompson has claimed that Makhachev’s greatness is unmatched.
Thompson had an interaction with MMA Full Mount. Dissecting Makhachev’s game, ‘Wonderboy’ felt that the 35-year-old should rank among the all-time top three UFC fighters. What’s even surprising is Thompson believes Makhachev has already surpassed his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Thompson said, “Even over Khabib, I think he has accomplished more than Khabib has. I think he is solidifying himself as one of the greatest GOATs in the UFC. Just because, I mean, look what he's done to the people that he has fought.”
The 43-year-old added, “He's dominated everybody at 155, and at this point, he's dominating guys in the welterweight division. I mean, man, you can't ask for that. He's definitely one of the top three GOATs, for sure.”
What’s Next For Islam Makhachev?
Makhachev has emerged as one of the most technically sound fighters of Dana White’s promotion. He started his career in the lightweight division and defended his gold multiple times against the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and more. Next up, he made a successful transition to the welterweight division.
While many doubted his ability, the Dagestani icon clinched the welterweight title by defeating Jack Della Maddalena. He also successfully defended his title in what was a grinding bout against Ian Machado Garry. Now, looking to extend his incredible 17-fight win streak, Makhachev will be facing the winner of Michael Morales vs. Carlos Prates next. Although he has not formally announced his retirement yet, Makhachev did hint that his career was approaching the final stretch.