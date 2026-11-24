Josh Hokit wants a title rematch right away or to fight a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

However, if former champ Tom Aspinall returns early next year, he will get an immediate title shot. Thus, Hokit might have to wait or fight a top contender in the meantime.

But since Volkov has lost to Gane twice, many are not interested in seeing them run it back a third time. Instead, fans want Gane vs. Hokit II, especially after the American delivered a Fight of the Year contender against "Bon Gamin" in what was one of the best heavyweight bouts in recent memory.

Earlier this month at UFC 334 , "The Incredible Hok" failed to claim undisputed gold and lost to champion Ciryl Gane after five action-heavy rounds. Now, by law, Gane should defend his title against the No. 2-ranked contender Alexander Volkov.

Before that, next month at UFC 335, Alex Pereira will take on Sergei Pavlovich. If "Poatan" loses, he has said he would move back down to light heavyweight to fight for the title.

Josh Hokit Wants Alex Pereira "No Matter What"

In case Hokit does not get a second championship opportunity next, he would like to face Alex Pereira, and he does not care whether the Brazilian wins or loses next month. On the Ariel Helwani Show, the 29-year-old said:

"I think the UFC appreciates what I bring to the table. It needs to be a rematch or Pereira. Simple as that. No matter what, I want . He's not in the game forever, and I gotta back up what I've been saying to him. If he still feels some type of way, I'm willing to give him an opportunity to fight for his honor, fight for his respect. Win or lose, I think it wouldn't matter. He's one of the biggest names in the sport."

Check out Josh Hokit's comments below:

Josh Hokit & Alex Pereira Have Squashed Their Beef

While Hokit has taken several shots at Pereira over the past few months, the Brazilian and he are on good terms finally. "Poatan" showed Hokit support after his UFC 334 loss. Pereira felt Hokit had won the fight. The two also squashed their beef backstage, where the American wished Pereira all the best for his upcoming fight against Pavlovich and shook hands.

Hokit has been honest about using Pereira's stardom to catapult his own. Even if the former two-division champ moves down to light heavyweight, Hokit could also move down a weight class where he can comfortably make weight.

Check out the post below: