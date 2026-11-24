The fighter Chael Sonnen during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz, and face of the Spaten Fight Night fight between Anderson Silva x Chael Sonnen who face each other on the day (15 ), where they have a rivalry that transcends an epic narrative of overcoming, challenge, and mutual respect, symbolizing much more than the simple search for victory: the highlight of a story that began years ago, marked by unforgettable clashes and moments that defined the careers of both fighters, at the B32 theater in Sao Paulo, this Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen believes that the 2022 heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane failed to live up to expectations.

Given Ngannou's ongoing dispute with the promotion, the fight was considered one of the biggest matchups in UFC history. However, Chael Sonnen believes it failed to deliver.

Gane was expected to dominate the champion with his fluid fighting style. However, Ngannou showcased his wrestling skills alongside solid striking to secure the victory.

Amid tensions with the UFC, Francis Ngannou defended his heavyweight title against the heavily favoured Ciryl Gane in 2022, winning by unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Before facing each other inside the Octagon, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane were teammates who trained under coach Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory in Paris. However, Ngannou left the gym after his title fight loss to Stipe Miocic in 2018.

Ngannou defeated Miocic in their rematch to become the new heavyweight champion in 2021. Meanwhile, Gane won the interim title in the same year before facing Ngannou in a title unification bout.

Given their history, Chael Sonnen believes the UFC and the fighters could have capitalised on their backstory to promote the fight more effectively. However, little was done to highlight that angle. Dana White even skipped the post-fight press conference and did not wrap the championship belt around Ngannou after his victory.

"Interim champion versus undisputed champion, and they used to be teammates. They had the same coach. That is the best storyline in UFC heavyweight title fight history. Do you care to disagree?" Sonnen said.

"This was huge, and then these two guys refused to do media. They weren't incentivized, and they still failed to do media and bring an interest, and the pay-per-view reflected that," Sonnen added.

While Sonnen has not provided exact figures to support his argument, he raises an interesting point.

Ngannou vs. Gane reportedly generated $5.29 million in live-gate revenue and around 300,000 pay-per-view buys. Those figures suggest that the event performed reasonably well commercially, rather than being an outright flop.

However, when compared with Ngannou's first heavyweight title fight against Miocic, which he lost, the numbers become more interesting. That event reportedly generated around 380,000 pay-per-view buys, more than his second title fight.

Considering the additional storyline surrounding Ngannou and Gane, the matchup arguably had the potential to attract a larger audience, which somewhat supports Sonnen's argument.