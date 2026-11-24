Umar Nurmagomedov returns to training and breaks his silence after his alleged involvement in the RAF Abu Dhabi arrest.

Umar Nurmagomedov did not have the best time recently. As the MMA realm was abuzz with whether his brother, Usman, would sign with the UFC, an unfortunate incident came to the forefront. Ahead of the RAF Abu Dhabi, Usman was seen viciously attacking Merab Dvalishvili along with his friends. Sources also claimed that Umar, too, was involved in the brawl after the cameras stopped rolling. While such an incident put Umar in legal complications, the UFC fighter has recently broken his silence.

The chaos in Abu Dhabi resulted in Umar, Usman, and his friends getting arrested. They were sentenced to six months in jail time in Abu Dhabi. However, following an intervention from Khabib Nurmagomedov, both fighters were released from prison. Following the release, the 30-year-old UFC star dropped his first reactions on social media.

Umar kept his statement pretty much generic. But he also made it clear that he wants to focus on the future. “Everyone faces difficulties in life. What defines us is how we deal with them,” wrote the 30-year-old.