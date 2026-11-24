Umar Nurmagomedov Gets Back to Gym, Releases Statement After Arrest
Umar Nurmagomedov returns to training and breaks his silence after his alleged involvement in the RAF Abu Dhabi arrest.
Umar Nurmagomedov did not have the best time recently. As the MMA realm was abuzz with whether his brother, Usman, would sign with the UFC, an unfortunate incident came to the forefront. Ahead of the RAF Abu Dhabi, Usman was seen viciously attacking Merab Dvalishvili along with his friends. Sources also claimed that Umar, too, was involved in the brawl after the cameras stopped rolling. While such an incident put Umar in legal complications, the UFC fighter has recently broken his silence.
The chaos in Abu Dhabi resulted in Umar, Usman, and his friends getting arrested. They were sentenced to six months in jail time in Abu Dhabi. However, following an intervention from Khabib Nurmagomedov, both fighters were released from prison. Following the release, the 30-year-old UFC star dropped his first reactions on social media.
Umar kept his statement pretty much generic. But he also made it clear that he wants to focus on the future. “Everyone faces difficulties in life. What defines us is how we deal with them,” wrote the 30-year-old.
Once hyped as a UFC bantamweight title contender, the Dagestani fighter has looked to be in a bit of trouble. Following his loss against Dvalishvili, two back-to-back wins made him look strong once again. But all of that fizzled out pretty quickly following his brutal knockout loss against Song Yadong back in August this year.
Islam Makhachev Supports Umar Nurmagomedov
The latest physical altercation involving the Nurmagomedov brothers gained a lot of attention. Despite the duo being released from jail, the conversations are very much ongoing. Surprisingly, when asked about the same by Islam Makhachev, the UFC welterweight champion sided with Umar and Usman. Makhachev accused Dvalishvili of disrespecting a mother.
The 35-year-old said, “It got blown way out of proportion. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy's mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom. To me, that's sacred. I don't think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If you cross the line, you should expect it. When your honor is insulted, it doesn't matter if it's 1-on-1 or 2-on-1.”