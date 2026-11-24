Fans Lash out at Conor McGregor Following News of Him getting Back
Conor McGregor faces fans’ backlash following his tease at a possible UFC return.
When will Conor McGregor return to the Octagon? This was a question that seemingly interested the fans most once. However, following some unfortunate events, fans seem to have lost interest in ‘The Notorious,' despite the Irishman posting a comeback message on social media.
In July, McGregor returned after a hiatus of five years to face Max Holloway in UFC 329. Unfortunately, in the opening moments of the bout, the former double champion suffered a knee injury that forced him to lose the fight in just 69 seconds. Now, after almost four months, ‘Mystic Mac’ has hinted at a possible return.
In a video shared online, McGregor wrote, “The Mac is back. Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming.”
However, fans did not seem too interested in the update. Rather, some of them advised McGregor to retire.
One fan commented, “Good. Pay the 30$ mill back faker @TheNotoriousMMA or you went in with a pre existing injury that had to get juiced right before you walked out…”
Another wrote, “Sleeping in there because he's back hard on the snow and drink and the Mrs. Wants him out, or he's too ashamed to show his face because now his kids know what it looks like when he's allllll f**ked up.”
A third fan commented, “No one fuc**ng cares.”
This user quipped, “Dude no one gives a sh*t, Jesus, just retire already!”
Another fan echoed a similar sentiment as they wrote, “Nobody cares.”
A user chimed in, “He just wants out of his contract.”