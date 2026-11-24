Conor McGregor faces fans’ backlash following his tease at a possible UFC return.

When will Conor McGregor return to the Octagon? This was a question that seemingly interested the fans most once. However, following some unfortunate events, fans seem to have lost interest in ‘The Notorious,' despite the Irishman posting a comeback message on social media.

In July, McGregor returned after a hiatus of five years to face Max Holloway in UFC 329. Unfortunately, in the opening moments of the bout, the former double champion suffered a knee injury that forced him to lose the fight in just 69 seconds. Now, after almost four months, ‘Mystic Mac’ has hinted at a possible return.

In a video shared online, McGregor wrote, “The Mac is back. Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming.”