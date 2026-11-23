July 10, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CONOR MCGREGOR weighed 170.5 lbs and MAX HOLLOWAY weighed 170 lbs during the ceremonial weigh-in at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA

The former two-division UFC champion shares an update on his knee recovery and hints that a return to the cage could be on the horizon.

Now, the Irish star has taken to social media to share an update on his knee recovery while hinting at a potential return to competition.

From the opening bell, the former lightweight champion began throwing kicks but landed awkwardly. He struggled with the injury and fell multiple times before the referee stopped the contest just 69 seconds into the first round, handing Holloway the victory.

Conor McGregor suffered a right knee ACL and meniscus tear during his highly anticipated comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July.

‘The Notorious’ underwent ACL and meniscus reconstruction surgery and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Interestingly, Conor McGregor has revealed that he has started lifting heavy weights as part of his recovery.

The Irish star shared a video on social media while promoting his Mac energy drink. The clip featured footage of him working out, along with several highlights from his career.

"Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders, gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming," McGregor wrote in the post.

Given the update on his recovery, McGregor is expected to make a return, reportedly in the summer of 2027, for the final fight of his UFC contract.

McGregor’s Final Fight

The UFC’s biggest star recently revealed that he has only one fight remaining on his contract, after which he does not intend to sign an extension.

Although no official opponent has been announced for his return, McGregor has repeatedly expressed interest in settling his unfinished business with Max Holloway.

McGregor defeated Holloway via unanimous decision in 2013 before suffering a TKO loss to him earlier this year. With the rivalry currently standing at 1-1, a trilogy fight could finally settle the score between the two.

Meanwhile, former featherweight champion Holloway has also shown interest in the trilogy, with the financial rewards of a McGregor fight being an obvious attraction. As a result, a third meeting between the two could be a realistic possibility.