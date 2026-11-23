Merab Dvalishvili believes an inaccurate translation may have caused the misunderstanding that he disrespected Umar Nurmagomedov's friend's mother.

Usman Nurmagomedov and several members of his entourage attacked Merab Dvalishvili and his friend, Georgian wrestler Saba Lazishvili, ahead of an RAF event in Abu Dhabi. Authorities arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. Eight members of the Dagestani crew were initially handed six-month prison sentences, but an Abu Dhabi court later replaced the jail terms with fines of AED 150,000 (approximately $41,000) each.

Several allegations also painted Dvalishvili in a negative light, claiming that the former UFC bantamweight champion had disrespected Gadzhimagomedov's mother during the incident. Now, Merab Dvalishvili has come forward to clarify the situation.

The overarching narrative surrounding Usman Nurmagomedov's attack on Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi was that it was a retaliatory response to 'The Machine' slapping Umar Nurmagomedov's friend, Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov, during an altercation at RAF Georgia in July.

In the aftermath, several fighters, including Islam Makhachev, stood by Usman and his team. Makhachev went as far as suggesting that Dvalishvili should have expected a response for his actions.

Merab Dvalishvili didn't Disrespect Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov's Mother

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dvalishvili said he wouldn't blame Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov for thinking that he had disrespected his mother, suggesting that the misunderstanding may have stemmed from a faulty translation.

Dvalishvili explained that the swear word he used during the altercation was a common Georgian expression, akin to calling someone a 'motherf***er' in the United States, while insisting that he had no intention of disrespecting Gadzhimagomedov's mother or family:

"This video was on social media, and somebody translated it for him, saying Merab was cursing your family member, your mom. This is in Georgia; we say this word like here in the US, motherf**ker. It's kind of the same, you know. I'm a good guy, and I don't want to disrespect anybody's family members, especially his mom. And respect for his family and everybody. That's why I said sorry."

Dvalishvili added:

"I got provoked. I don't go to nobody. This guy came to me. He provoked me. I reacted how I react. I'm right 100%. And that's why we shook hands and we finished this between me and Ahmed. We did this. We finished this. It was unnecessary to continue this."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Islam Makhachev insists Usman Nurmagomedov "did nothing wrong" by attacking Merab Dvalishvili

It is safe to say that Islam Makhachev is still unconvinced by Merab Dvalishvili's clarification about the incident. The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion believes Usman Nurmagomedov and his team did nothing wrong by confronting 'The Machine' in Abu Dhabi.

During a recent interview with Russian media, Makhachev insisted that the Abu Dhabi incident had been unnecessarily blown out of proportion and that Dvalishvili should have expected retaliation for his actions:

"It got blown way out of proportion. Maybe they don't have scuffles in the Emirates. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. A lot of people don't know how it started. Yes, in Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy's mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom. To me, that's sacred. I don't think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If he crosses the line, you should expect it."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below: