Fans congratulate and extend words of support following Brian Ortega’s decision to retire from MMA.

Brian Ortega decided that his term inside the Octagon has come full circle. Fighting on the main card of Saturday's UFC Qatar, the two-time featherweight title challenger went up against Dan Hooker. Ortega did put up an impressive showing as the fight went all the way. However, his efforts came short as all three judges scored the contest 30-27 in favor of Hooker.

Immediately after the loss, Ortega announced his retirement during his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. The 35-year-old said, “I started this because I came from nothing and I wanted to be something. I was fueled by hate; I was fueled by anger. And I don’t have that anymore. I feel bad that I hit him. I healed. So as of right now, I think that’s it. I just want to thank everyone, all the people who supported me.”

As soon as his decision came to light, fans online gathered around to express their love and support. One fan said, “The best jiu jitsu…Royalty.. Thanks for everything.”