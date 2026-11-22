NEW “Bad Day to Be a Beverage!” Dan Hooker Loses it After Stirling KO’s Prochazka Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Dan Hooker IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Dan Hooker was watching backstage when Navajo Stirling knocked out Jiri Prochazka, and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

From This Article 1 . Dan Hooker Had His Own Win Earlier

Dan Hooker jumped to his feet and began throwing chairs as soon as Stirling had finished the last shots by knocking out Jiri Procházka as he watched his teammate win the biggest victory of his career. The camera caught Hooker’s reaction. He was yelling and celebrating after the ending, and he could hardly sit still. Hooker was having a great time watching Stirling knock out a former UFC champion. He even cracked a humorous line during the celebration. "It's a bad day to be a beverage, boys," he shouted. You could see the intensity in the video. Hooker had been in action earlier in the night, but he seemed to get an extra thrill from watching Stirling finish the job.

Dan Hooker Had His Own Win Earlier Hooker had good reason to be delighted. He had previously defeated Brian Ortega by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. Hooker was very much in need of a win. After losing three straight, he had not been able to get a fight in a while. He had a chance to get over that losing run after beating Ortega. Navajo Stirling Delivers a Huge Knockout Prochazka has a reputation for his aggressive style and willingness to trade punches. Stirling had to deal with that before getting his chance in the second round. He dropped Prochazka with a straight right hand followed by a right hook. Stirling did not hesitate. He followed him to the ground and landed a few more punches before the referee stopped the melee. It was a big result for Stirling, who remained unbeaten after the knockout. To beat someone like Prochazka is a big step, especially on a main event stage. Both Hooker and Stirling won in UFC Qatar. Stirling claimed the biggest win of his career, while Hooker put an end to his losing run. Hooker made sure the celebrations didn’t stop backstage. It was obvious he was pleased with what his teammate had just done.