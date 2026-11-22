Chael Sonnen (left inset) seemingly believes Ilia Topuria (pictured) must not return to the UFC featherweight division.

Chael Sonnen has chimed in on a pivotal talking point regarding MMA great and UFC megastar Ilia Topuria's future in the aftermath of his first defeat.

Others have argued that he's better off without the grueling weight cut to featherweight and should continue fighting at lightweight.

Certain quarters of the MMA community have since urged him to return to the UFC featherweight division, opining that he's a bit undersized for lightweight.

Ilia Topuria's first defeat in the sport of mixed martial arts came in the form of a TKO loss against Justin Gaethje in their UFC lightweight title clash back in June.

MMA legend Chael Sonnen has now weighed in to suggest that Topuria should stay at lightweight.

Chael Sonnen cites Jon Jones and Alex Pereira as examples to dissuade Ilia Topuria from featherweight return

Taking to his official YouTube channel, ex-UFC star Chael Sonnen referenced UFC color commentator Joe Rogan's recent remarks regarding Ilia Topuria.

Rogan, on his JRE podcast, had recently asserted that Topuria would benefit from a return to the featherweight (145-pound) weight class. He implied that "El Matador" was giving up size in the lightweight (155-pound) weight class.

Sonnen appeared to disagree with Rogan's take. "The Bad Guy" indicated that a fighter ought to be capable of defeating any opponent, irrespective of weight differentials.

Granted that weight divisions are a ground reality in the fight game, Sonnen nonetheless stated:

"I have never seen a human being cut weight to get competition. Human beings cut weight to get away from competition. And if you come out, and you're the champion of the world -- I mean, Ilia can't go down to 145 (pounds)."

Citing the examples of former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, Sonnen said:

"For the same reason that Jon Jones couldn't return to 205 (pounds) -- or that Alex Pereira, coming off a defeat at heavyweight, can't go back to 205 (pounds) and doesn't."

He added, "Like, if I'm just finding somewhere that I can win a medal, what's the point?"

Watch Chael Sonnen dissuade Ilia Topuria from returning to featherweight below (*comments at the 2:50-minute mark of the video):

Ilia Topuria's imminent return in 2027, Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria has affirmed that he'll return to his winning ways come 2027.

UFC lightweight titlist Justin Gaethje is likely to defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan next year. Many believe Topuria could challenge that fight's winner as he seeks to recapture the 155-pound throne.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones retired from MMA last year, but he has time and again signaled that a return isn't out of the question.

Furthermore, Alex Pereira is on a quest to become the UFC's first three-division champion. "Poatan" is scheduled to take on heavyweight KO artist Sergei Pavlovich in the co-headlining matchup of UFC 335 in Las Vegas on December 12.

The consensus is that Pereira could earn a shot at the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, held by his archrival Ciryl Gane, with a victory against Pavlovich.