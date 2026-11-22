After knocking out two former champions, Navajo Stirling targets two more UFC legends.

Navajo Stirling has his crosshairs on two former UFC light heavyweight champions after scoring the biggest win of his career this past weekend.

Stirling has knocked out all four of his previous opponents, two of whom are former UFC champions . However, he does not want to fight for the title just yet, as the current 205-pound titleholder, Carlos Ulberg, who’s recovering from an ACL injury, is his teammate and close friend.

At UFC Qatar, Stirling did not take much time to solve the Jiri Prochazka puzzle. The undefeated Kiwi sent Prochazka to the shadow realm in Round 2 with a perfectly timed right hook.

While he's not chasing undisputed gold at the moment, he still has big plans for his UFC career.

Who Does Navajo Stirling Want To Fight Next?

At the UFC Qatar post-fight presser, Navajo Stirling revealed that he wants to fight Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Stirling added that there’s a good chance "Poatan," who’s currently fighting in the heavyweight division, moves back down to 205 pounds. Pereira has also said that if things don't play out well for him next month at UFC 335, he will move back down to light heavyweight to fight for the title right away.

During the presser, Stirling praised former champion Magomed Ankalaev and described the Russian as a well-rounded and "tough" opponent.

The Kiwi opined that defeating Ankalaev and Pereira would establish him as one of the best fighters in the division and be the 'start of his dynasty.'

Having already knocked out two former champions, as mentioned above, the Kiwi now has his sights set on adding two more to that list soon. Here's what he said:

" Ankalaev is definitely someone I was thinking about after . He's a really, really good fighter. Very, very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he will be a tough test for anyone. And that's an exciting fight for me as well... You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those are big-time fights. If I could beat those guys, I could really establish my name and earn respect across the MMA community and kick off my dynasty."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comment about Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev below: