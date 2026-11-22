Jiri Prochazka has acknowledged that there is a lot of work to be done and things need to get much better following his loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar.

In Qatar, Stirling showcased his dominance from the get-go, comfortably outstriking Prochazka in the opening frame. In the second round, Stirling once again initiated the action with kicks and knees from the clinch. This time, however, 'BJP' responded with sharp jabs, counter shots, and a powerful left hook that backed Stirling up, albeit briefly.

Jiri Prochazka's recent UFC run has left a lot to be desired. Earlier this week at UFC Qatar, the former light heavyweight champion suffered yet another loss, getting put out cold by surging contender Navajo Stirling.

With seconds left in the round, Stirling backed Prochazka up to the fence and evaded a left hook from the former champion before landing a looping right hook of his own that knocked Prochazka out cold at 4:58.

Jiri Prochazka Reacts to Loss to Navajo Stirling

Prochazka was classy in defeat. He began his social media message by congratulating his opponent, Navajo Stirling, on the win. The 34-year-old then admitted that he felt sharp inside the Octagon, but perhaps too much tactics and too little pressure ultimately led to the result:

"Back in the hotel, a few stitches. One more time, congrats to my opponent. Really nice catch. Man, I felt sharp. I felt prepared. I felt strong. Maybe too much tactic and not too much pressure... I will watch the fight one more time and get back to work."

Furthermore, Prochazka insisted that there was still a lot of work to be done and that things could be much better moving forward:

"Yeah, I feel that. There is a lot of work; it can be much better. No more like this. No more like this!!! I will do everything. Believe me."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:

Following his defeat at UFC Qatar, Prochazka is now on a two-fight skid and has gone 2-3 in his last five outings. The loss to Stirling could also push 'BJP' out of the title picture for the foreseeable future.

Navajo Stirling takes aim at Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

While Navajo Stirling was unsure who to call out during his post-fight Octagon interview with Michael Bisping, the New Zealander had a few names in mind by the time he addressed the media at the post-fight press conference at UFC Qatar.

Stirling floated potential matchups against former light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. As the 29-year-old sees it, wins over both Ankalaev and Pereira could help him get his name out there or, as he put it, build his own dynasty in mixed martial arts:



"Ankalaev is definitely someone I was thinking about after this. Yeah, he's a really, really good fighter, very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he would be a very tough test for anyone... In the future, you know, you never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Yeah, those fights, man, those are like big-time fights. Like, if I could beat those guys, I could really, like, set off my name to be, like, a really well-respected name in the MMA community. And sort of kick off my dynasty."