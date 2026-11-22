Dan Hooker wants the UFC to strip Charles Oliveira of the BMF title:

"I want Max Holloway for the real BMF title. Strip that scumbag Oliveira. Lay and pray, Oliveira, no one wants to watch that sh*t. Give me Max Holloway, the real BMF champ. Let's go."

During his post-fight octagon interview, Dan Hooker made it known who he wants next. The New Zealander called for a fight with Max Holloway , who he believes is the real face of the BMF title, and has asked for Charles Oliveira to be stripped. He said:

Earlier today, "The Hangman" defeated Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, and 30-27.) The win snapped the 36-year-old's three-fight losing streak. He previously lost to Arman Tsarukyan, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Salahdine Parnasse. Meanwhile, Ortega announced his retirement from MMA after the loss.

Charles Oliveira won the BMF title by beating Max Holloway at UFC 326. However, there was nothing BMF about the Baddest Moth****er Title Fight, as all the Brazilian did was take down "Blessed" and control him instead of brawling, which is what real BMFs do when they enter the octagon. After the Brazilian won the title, many asked the UFC to retire the belt or shelve it.

Interestingly, "The Hangman" was once eager to fight Oliveira when he was on a three-fight win streak. In July 2025, he took to X and wrote:

"Someone wake up Charlie Olives and tell him we're fighting in November."

That fight did not materialize, and Hooker then went on to lose his next three bouts.

Dan Hooker Will Have to Wait for Max Holloway

For now, a fight with Holloway for the BMF belt does not seem close, as the BMF title is still in "Do Bronx's" hands, and he is scheduled to defend it against Diego Lopes at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas. Despite the heavy criticism following UFC 326, Oliveira has said that this time too he will fight like he wants to, as a belt cannot make him change his style, and if the promotion wants, they can take away the title from him if they have an issue with how he fights.

As for Holloway, he last fought in July, when he moved up to welterweight and beat Conor McGregor by TKO at UFC 329. He wants to fight "The Notorious" again since their rematch ended due to McGregor's meniscus and ACL injury, and fans could not see the fight they came to witness. Holloway is ready to wait until next year for McGregor and has not shown interest in fighting anyone else.