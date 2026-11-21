Undefeated UFC bantamweight Elijah Smith has secured a fresh UFC contract.

"Y'all really thought I wasn't getting re-signed? New deal secured. Same face, same energy, bigger moves. Might have a date with somebody already. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. SWIFT BUSINESS AS USUAL."

The 24-year-old took to his Instagram today, November 21, to announce his new deal while also taking a playful dig at those who thought the UFC would let him walk. He wrote:

Earlier this month, Smith fought out his contract with the promotion and was not offered an extension. Still, "Swift" always believed the UFC would bring him back, and now he has hinted that he might already have his next fight lined up.

Additionally, he also added a hashtag "#january30th" to the post. UFC 336 is scheduled for that date in Toronto. Now, fans believe that he could be on that card. However, the promotion has yet to confirm the news.

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval was among the first to congratulate Smith, commenting, "Let's go" under the aforementioned post.

Elijah Smith Went 4-0 on His First UFC Contract

Elijah Smith entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in September 2024, where he beat Aaron Tau by unanimous decision to earn a contract. He then made his UFC debut in February 2025, defeating Vince Morales by decision.

Thereafter, the American picked up back-to-back finishes. He knocked out Toshiomi Kazama in round 1 in August 2025 and submitted SuYoung You in the second round in March.

The most recent fight on his old contract was at UFC Vegas 124, where he knocked out veteran Davey Grant in just 60 seconds. The finish also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

However, a few days after that win, Smith appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and explained his contract situation. He said that his manager was told the UFC wasn't renewing contracts for fighters outside the top 15. The news came as a surprise to him, but he kept a positive mindset and his options open. He said:

"I'm 100% happy in the UFC, but I'd like to see what else is out there."

Now, with a new deal in hand and a potential bout on the horizon, the 11-1 bantamweight will look to break into the rankings.