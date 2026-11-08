NEW Elijah Smith Delivers Emotional Post-Fight Interview After Stunning UFC Knockout Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Elijah Smith, victorious in UFC Vegas 124 Saturday. IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Bantamweight standout Elijah Smith highlights UFC Vegas 124 with a fast knockout win over Davey Grant, following it up with a touching, emotional post-fight interview to support a close friend battling cancer.

From This Article 1 . All Class Inside the Octagon

Elijah Smith has proven time and again that he is more than just a rising prospect. This time, he proved that he is a class act both inside and outside the Octagon. As he stepped into the Octagon, uncertainty surrounded his contract heading into what could possibly be his last fight on the deal. The 24-year-old bantamweight was aware that he needed a statement performance during Saturday's UFC Vegas 124 inside the Meta Apex. True to his style, he delivered it brilliantly, overwhelming British veteran Davey Grant with a lethal combination, earning a dramatic knockout victory in his signature finish-master style. All Class Inside the Octagon Now, while his highlight-reel finish had everyone stunned, it was actually his post-fight interview that truly moved the fight world's heart.

Instead of trash-talking or calling out top contenders, Smith took the opportunity to shine a light on a personal cause. Taking the microphone from Daniel Cormier, Smith fought back emotion as he dedicated his victory to a close friend currently battling cancer. Moreover, he urged his fans to support a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ Sport Australia (@paramountplussportau) He also candidly reminded his viewers that the battles he faces inside the cage are near-insignificant compared to the real-world struggles people face daily. "My fight in the Octagon is easy compared to my friend who has cancer and has two kids." Bright Future for the Bantamweight Contender The incredible victory over a tough veteran like Grant pushed Smith's promotional record to 4-0, at the same time improving his overall mark to 11-1. With four straight wins under the UFC banner, the Denver native has established himself as one of the brightest, most promising young fighters in the division. Now operating as a free agent, Smith has made his plans clear. He wants to renegotiate a long-term deal with UFC executives Sean Shelby and Hunter Campbell. With his world-class striking and explosive finishing ability, topped with his gentle, grounded attitude, Smith's stock has never been higher.