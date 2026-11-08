Shinya Aoki Announces Retirement Fight Against Taisei Sakuraba at Super Rizin 6
At Rizin 55, it was announced that MMA legend Shinya Aoki (49-13-1) will be taking on Taisei Sakuraba (2-2) in his retirement fight. Taisei is the son of MMA and pro wrestling legend Kazushi Sakuraba. Aoki will have the opportunity to get his 50th win in his last fight.
The Announcement
At Rizin 55 on Sunday, the 43-year-old Aoki made a surprise appearance in the ring alongside the 27-year-old Taisei Sakuraba. Aoki said, "Shinya Aoki will retire from MMA on December 31, 2026. Yes, I've been given the chance to have my last fight on December 31."
When given the microphone, Sakuraba said, "I broke my jaw, and I wanted to make my comeback , but that didn't happen. I'm going to have my own comeback on New Year's Eve." He also promised to respectfully beat Aoki.
Aoki and Sakuraba's Previous Fights
Aoki last fought at Super Rizin 5 in September, where he lost by knockout in the first round to Mikuru Asakura. Sakuraba last fought in March of this year, where he lost by knockout in the second round to the now-champion Luiz Gustavo. Sakuraba also had his jaw broken by the knockout punch.
The Aoki vs Sakuraba Story
The Aoki vs. Sakuraba saga is a storied one. In the first main event of Rizin in 2015, Aoki and Kazushi faced off in a battle of the Pride legends. The fight ended with Aoki defeating and retiring Sakuraba by TKO in the first round. Aoki landed an estimated 200 punches of ground-and-pound on Sakuraba before the referee waved the fight off. Taisei will have the opportunity to not only make the comeback for himself but also avenge his father's loss.
Super Rizin 6 will go down in Nagoya, Japan on New Year's Eve.