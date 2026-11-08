At Rizin 55, it was announced that MMA legend Shinya Aoki (49-13-1) will be taking on Taisei Sakuraba (2-2) in his retirement fight. Taisei is the son of MMA and pro wrestling legend Kazushi Sakuraba. Aoki will have the opportunity to get his 50th win in his last fight.

The Announcement

At Rizin 55 on Sunday, the 43-year-old Aoki made a surprise appearance in the ring alongside the 27-year-old Taisei Sakuraba. Aoki said, "Shinya Aoki will retire from MMA on December 31, 2026. Yes, I've been given the chance to have my last fight on December 31."

When given the microphone, Sakuraba said, "I broke my jaw, and I wanted to make my comeback , but that didn't happen. I'm going to have my own comeback on New Year's Eve." He also promised to respectfully beat Aoki.