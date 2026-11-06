Aaron Pico is not worried about who the UFC puts in front of him next, after his knockout win at UFC 333

His goal is simple. He is willing to take on any fight for the sake of his goal of becoming a UFC champion.

The American made his point clearly after knocking out Losene Keita at UFC 333. Pico says, considering that other fighters would wait for a bigger name or a higher ranking. "I really don’t give a sh*t. Some guys are like, 'I can’t fight him because he’s No. 10 or No. 12 and I’m No. 4.' I truly don’t even look at that.", Pico added .

The rankings game doesn't mean anything to Aaron Pico. It doesn't matter to him if his next opponent is ranked higher or lower than him, he just wants to fight.

From a Change of Opponent to a Big Knockout

Arnold Allen and Pico were originally supposed to fight at UFC 333. In the fight he would have the opportunity to beat a well-known featherweight fighter. Allen pulled out of the fight and Losene Keita took over.

The battle was not long. Pico dropped Keita with a right hand and finished him with ground strikes in just 1 minute and 14 seconds of the first round.

It was his second straight UFC win, defeating Patricio Pitbull at UFC 327. He debuted with a loss to Lerone Murphy, but the last two outings have put him back on track.

Pico still Considering Rematch With Lerone Murphy

There are a few opponents that Pico likes. Murphy knocked him out in their first meeting. And he’s already said he wants another shot.



He also stated that he could fight the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos. Any of the choices may bring him closer to the top of the division. He made it clear he wants to finish his career knowing he never turned down a fighter based on their rating. He added that he still sees himself as a novice and wants to learn by competing against the best.

Pico is willing to gamble on it, but that mindset could lead to some tough matchups. He’s already shown he’s willing to accept a late opponent change. Now he wants another shot to take on the top UFC featherweights.