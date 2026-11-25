Lerone Murphy has not yet confirmed his next fight with a lot of rumors around the grapevine, the UFC fighter put out a message for his fans.

Lerone Murphy is clearing the air after online chatter linked him to a potential March 2027 homecoming bout in Manchester against surging Brazilian striker Jean Silva. Despite reports suggesting the promotion was eyeing that matchup for its spring trip to the U.K., Murphy took to social media to pump the brakes on any premature announcements.

“I am NOT booked, but only two fights make sense,” Murphy tweeted, making it clear that nothing has been signed while narrowing down his shortlist at 145 pounds.

While "The Miracle" stopped short of naming names, the top of the featherweight division paints a pretty clear picture. Murphy (17-1-1) has not competed since March, when his nine-fight winning streak was snapped via majority decision by Movsar Evloev in London. Before that lone setback, the 35-year-old Englishman built an impressive resume inside the Octagon, backed by official UFC stats showing he lands 4.34 significant strikes per minute at a 51 percent clip while defending 60 percent of incoming strikes.