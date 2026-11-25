Lerone Murphy Shuts Down Fight Rumors, Insists ‘Only Two Fights Make Sense’ Next
Lerone Murphy has not yet confirmed his next fight with a lot of rumors around the grapevine, the UFC fighter put out a message for his fans.
Lerone Murphy is clearing the air after online chatter linked him to a potential March 2027 homecoming bout in Manchester against surging Brazilian striker Jean Silva. Despite reports suggesting the promotion was eyeing that matchup for its spring trip to the U.K., Murphy took to social media to pump the brakes on any premature announcements.
“I am NOT booked, but only two fights make sense,” Murphy tweeted, making it clear that nothing has been signed while narrowing down his shortlist at 145 pounds.
While "The Miracle" stopped short of naming names, the top of the featherweight division paints a pretty clear picture. Murphy (17-1-1) has not competed since March, when his nine-fight winning streak was snapped via majority decision by Movsar Evloev in London. Before that lone setback, the 35-year-old Englishman built an impressive resume inside the Octagon, backed by official UFC stats showing he lands 4.34 significant strikes per minute at a 51 percent clip while defending 60 percent of incoming strikes.
Weighing the Contender Picture at 145 Pounds
Murphy’s post also arrives right on the heels of a controversial co-main event at UFC Qatar on Nov. 21, where rising prospect Kevin Vallejos earned a unanimous decision over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Murphy publicly labeled the judges' scorecards a robbery, sparking a back-and-forth with the undefeated Argentine.
With the division in flux and reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski’s future uncertain while Diego Lopes eyes lightweight, Murphy finds himself in prime position for a high-stakes title eliminator. Whether the UFC pairs him with a dangerous knockout artist like Silva or pits him against a surging name like Vallejos, Murphy is waiting for an offer that puts him right back on the doorstep of championship gold.