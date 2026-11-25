Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his UFC BMF title against Diego Lopes at UFC 335 on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

Ahead of the lightweight clash, Oliveira, in an interview with UFC Brazil , addressed his opponent, who also happens to be a Brazilian like him.

Former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes is moving up to 155 pounds for his lightweight debut against Charles Oliveira to challenge the former lightweight champion for the UFC BMF title at the last main event of the year

Charles Oliveira is gearing up for his upcoming fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 335 on Dec. 12.

Charles Oliveira has been in the UFC for over 16 years, having made his promotional debut on August 1, 2010, and Diego Lopes will be his first Brazilian opponent in the Octagon.

Charles Oliveira Says He Respects Fellow Brazilian Fighter Diego Lopes

Oliveira said that he’s never faced a Brazilian before in his lengthy 16-year UFC career, and he didn’t hope to fight one. He said that he has a lot of respect for Diego Lopes but is confident that fans will support him.

"It's been 16 years fighting here. I've never fought any Brazilian. I also wouldn't want to fight one, but they booked this fight between me and Diego,” he said. “I respect him a lot, but I think, for sure, the crowd has more of that warmth with me."

While fan support does not replace skill, if the crowd rallies behind Oliveira, then surely Lopes will feel mental pressure, creating a hostile environment for him.

Both fighters are going to enter UFC 335 coming off major 2026 victories. Charles Oliveira won the BMF title by unanimous decision over Max Holloway at UFC 326, while Diego Lopes knocked out Steve Garcia in round two at UFC Freedom 250.