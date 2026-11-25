UFC icon Michael Bisping wants Jiri Prochazka to work on his defensive weaknesses in light of the former light heavyweight champion's loss to Navajo Stirling.

While a large portion of MMA fans love to watch Prochazka's unique and unpredictable fighting style in action, many have begun worrying about whether his high-risk approach is proving too costly for him. The former light heavyweight champion has been under scrutiny for leaving his head high and unprotected during fights and relying too much on his durability to survive chaotic exchanges.

Prochazka faced Stirling in a 205-pound clash in the main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 and suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss. This marked the Czech fighter's second consecutive knockout loss, after Carlos Ulberg slept him in the first round of their light heavyweight title fight at UFC 327 in April. This

UFC icon Michael Bisping wants Jiri Prochazka to work on his defensive weaknesses in light of the former light heavyweight champion's loss to Navajo Stirling.

Bisping believes it's high time that Prochazka works on his defensive flaws before stepping into the octagon again.

Michael Bisping Wants Jiri Prochazka to Focus on Fixing Defensive Weaknesses

In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping urged Jiri Prochazka to fix the flaws in his fighting technique and work on his defensive awareness. The former UFC middleweight champion said:

"Listen, we all love Jiri. He is a one-of-one. He is a warrior, he's authentic, he wears his heart on his sleeve. I love his personality, I love his warrior mentality, I love everything about him... When you're getting backed up, you've got to be defensively sound, and the hands were kind of low. And listen, Navajo cracked him with a vicious shot. So fair play. But he's got to work on that."

Bisping pointed out where Prochazka was lacking during his fight against Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar and continued:

"Again, I'm not kicking a man while he's down, but if you're going to fight a dangerous striker with knockout power, you've got to have the fundamentals and the basics, and the chin tucked under the shoulder, the hands tight, certainly when you're going backwards because the reason you're going backwards is because someone's coming forward and they're coming forward swinging. The problem is, as well, is that when you go backwards, there is a tendency to pull the chin up, and I used to do that."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below (7:43):

Jiri Prochazka Shares First Reaction To Navajo Stirling Loss At UFC Qatar

In an Instagram post, Jiri Prochazka shared his initial thoughts on suffering a knockout loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar and vowed to put in the work necessary to make a strong comeback.

Thanking his fans for their continued support and acknowledging that there was a "lot of work" to be done, the former light heavyweight champion said:

"One more time, congrats to my opponent. Really nice catch. I felt sharp. I felt prepared. Felt strong. Maybe too much tactic and not too much pressure, but I will make a post about that... Yeah. I feel that. There is a lot of work. There is a lot of work, and it can be much better. No more like this. No more like this. No more like this. I will do everything, yeah. Believe me. Believe me. Thank you for your support... Let's get back to work. Smile. Let's get back to work. Thank you for your support. Love you all. Stay strong."