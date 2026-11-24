UFC stars King Green (left) and Dan Hooker (right) are both often praised for their exciting fighting styles.

King Green has called out Dan Hooker for their long-awaited UFC fight to finally materialize, and he's willing to yield an advantage to the Kiwi.

During a recent Kick stream on his official channel, King Green watched a few clips of Dan Hooker calling him out in the past. Green responded by stating, "He's been constantly calling for my name. (Dan) Hooker, the time is now. The time is now."

Green has issued a callout to Hooker in the aftermath of the latter's latest Octagon appearance. Hooker is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega, whom he faced at UFC Qatar on November 21.

He added, "We were supposed to fight each other, guys. When I fought Jalin (Turner), Hooker got hurt 10 days before the fight."

Green further indicated that his fight with Hooker would be a barnburner, akin to the Kiwi fighter's classic matchup against Dustin Poirier. He noted, "It's the best fight to make right now. It'll be fireworks for both of us. I definitely think that it will be a legendary fight."

Green implied that UFC CEO and president Dana White must be asked to book his fight against Hooker. The veteran fighter also signaled that he'd give "The Hangman" the advantage of fighting on his home turf and choosing when their fight would take place.

Hooker hails from the country of New Zealand, part of the continent of Australia. Incidentally, a UFC Fight Night card in Sydney, Australia, is scheduled to go down in February of 2027. Some believe that Hooker, one of the top MMA fighters from the Oceania region, is likely to compete on that card.

Well, as for America's King Green, he said, "I'll give him (Dan Hooker) home field advantage. I'll give him when he wants to do it."

Watch King Green address a potential Dan Hooker fight below:

Bobby "King" Green calls out Dan Hooker on his Kick stream after Hooker's UFC Qatar win 🔥 Green: "Hooker, the time is now. The time is now. We were supposed to fight each other, guys. When I fought Jalin, Hooker got hurt 10 days before the fight." "It's the best fight to make right now. It'll be fireworks for both of us. I definitely think that it'll be a legendary fight." "Call Dana, let Dana know, message Dana, tell Dana it's the fight to happen... I'll give him home field advantage and I'll give him when he wants to do it. I'll just take the fight." 🎥 via King Green's Kick stream #UFC — The Combat Sport Poll Guy (@PollGuyUFC) November 24, 2026

King Green's scrapped fight against Dan Hooker, his recent UFC run

King Green was booked to take on Dan Hooker in a highly anticipated UFC lightweight matchup back in December of 2023. Nevertheless, an arm injury ruled Hooker out, and Jalin Turner was roped in on short notice. Turner ended up stopping Green via knockout in that fight.

Coming to 2026, Green was riding high on a four-fight win streak. He'd beaten Lance Gibson Jr., Daniel Zellhuber, Jeremy Stephens, and Terrance McKinney. He entered a fight against Esteban Ribovics in October, looking to continue his winning ways, but Ribovics snapped the win streak by stopping him via TKO.

Considering the variables at play, certain sections of the mixed martial arts community have suggested that the 40-year-old Green and the 36-year-old Dan Hooker -- both crafty staples of the UFC -- should finally settle their feud inside the Octagon.

Hooker, however, seems to be keen on fighting Max Holloway for the "real" BMF title, following his jibes at reigning BMF champion Charles Oliveira.