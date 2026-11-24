Tom Aspinall's eye injury has been talked about by Josh Hokit and has labelled the injury as 'Fake'.

"I could have did a Tom Aspinall... fake surgeries and saying I can't continue"

Gane and Hokit fought each other at UFC 334. Gane poked him in the eye during the fight. The foul had blinded Hokit, as he said, but he kept fighting. He thinks that he could have stopped the fight like Aspinall and refused to continue and the main event could have been just wasted but he chose to keep on fighting .

Hokit accused the former UFC Heavyweight Champion of faking his eye surgeries after Ciryl Gane poked him. He also had some harsh words for Gane saying that when he is under pressure his fouls come because of fear of losing the bout .

He was talking about Aspinall vs Gane at UFC 321. The bout was ruled a no-contest after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in both eyes. Poor vision meant Aspinall could not carry on.



Hokit Takes a Shot at Aspinall's Surgeries

Aspinall's eye injury turned out to be quite serious. He later revealed that he was seeing double and was not able to move his eyes properly. Medical professionals diagnosed him with Brown's syndrome in both eyes. After the fight he had trouble seeing straight.

Aspinall needed several surgeries as a consequence of the injury. He later said he had undergone a total of three surgeries. There was one on his left eye, two on his right. It took him a long time to recover and months later he was still having problems with his vision.

Josh Hokit doesn’t think his story is real. Aspinall invented the surgeries and used the injury as an excuse to avoid fights, he said. Those are serious charges, but Hokit has made his views on Aspinall known.

Hokit Says Gane Fouls Out of Fear

Hokit also addressed that Gane does a foul on purpose especially when Gane feels that pressure from his opponent inside the cage .

“I believe that when the bullets are flying, he reverts to instincts based on fear and cowardice,” Hokit said.

Hokit is still not satisfied with the outcome of his bout against Gane. He could have quit after the eye poke but he decided to fight on. Now he is seizing the opportunity to criticise Gane's actions inside the cage and take a shot at Aspinall.