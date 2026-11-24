Michael Bisping opens up about the emotional talk he had with Brian Ortega before 'T-City' decided to hang up his UFC gloves.

When Brian Ortega laid his gloves down inside the octagon at UFC Qatar on Saturday, the moment felt sudden to fans watching around the world. Behind the scenes, however, the seeds of that decision had already been planted during a quiet moment with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Ortega, 35, stepped into the cage in Al Rayyan for his lightweight debut after spending his entire UFC tenure at 145 pounds. Facing seasoned contender Dan Hooker, Ortega struggled to close the distance across three rounds and dropped a unanimous decision (30-27 across all three scorecards). Afterward, he took the microphone from Bisping and admitted the anger and hate that once fueled his fighting career were gone, adding that he felt bad hitting his opponent because he had finally healed. Bisping later revealed that Ortega's doubts surfaced before fight night during a chance encounter in the treatment room.