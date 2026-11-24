Michael Bisping Details Emotional Talk With Brian Ortega Ahead of UFC Retirement
Michael Bisping opens up about the emotional talk he had with Brian Ortega before 'T-City' decided to hang up his UFC gloves.
When Brian Ortega laid his gloves down inside the octagon at UFC Qatar on Saturday, the moment felt sudden to fans watching around the world. Behind the scenes, however, the seeds of that decision had already been planted during a quiet moment with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.
Ortega, 35, stepped into the cage in Al Rayyan for his lightweight debut after spending his entire UFC tenure at 145 pounds. Facing seasoned contender Dan Hooker, Ortega struggled to close the distance across three rounds and dropped a unanimous decision (30-27 across all three scorecards). Afterward, he took the microphone from Bisping and admitted the anger and hate that once fueled his fighting career were gone, adding that he felt bad hitting his opponent because he had finally healed.
Bisping later revealed that Ortega's doubts surfaced before fight night during a chance encounter in the treatment room.
A Candid Moment on the Massage Tables
Bisping explained that he had gone in for neck treatment and found himself completely alone with Ortega, both lying face down on adjacent massage tables. During the conversation, Ortega openly questioned whether he wanted to keep competing and asked Bisping for honest advice.
Bisping reminded Ortega that he stood in the top one percent of fighters who ever chased the dream, having headlined major cards, become a star and fought twice for the UFC featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 231 and Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266. Bisping told him that walking away while the mental fire was still alive would lead to lifelong regret, but stepping aside if the mindset was gone was the right call.
Hearing Ortega admit on the broadcast that he lacked his trademark killer instinct confirmed to Bisping that the 16-year veteran made the proper choice. Ortega leaves mixed martial arts with a 16-6 professional record (1 no contest), including 11 finishes and memorable UFC victories over Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, Jung Chan-sung and Yair Rodriguez.