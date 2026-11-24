Jiri Prochazka just released his first statement on social media following his knockout loss to Navajo Stirling.

Jiri Prochazka is embracing the samurai way of life, and his first message since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar on Saturday stayed completely true to form.

Taking to his Instagram Stories following the main event setback in Al Rayyan, the former UFC light heavyweight champion embraced the defeat with his trademark warrior mentality.

"If I have to lose, to see the things clearly, I accept," Prochazka wrote. "Accept the lesson, but always get up. Stay f***ing positive and understand that all here is a free choice. I am accepting to feel this s**t, and that gives me hope, belief and bright light to go through this. I'll make a post today."