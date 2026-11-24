Jiri Prochazka Releases First Statement Following Knockout Loss to Navajo Stirling
Jiri Prochazka just released his first statement on social media following his knockout loss to Navajo Stirling.
Jiri Prochazka is embracing the samurai way of life, and his first message since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar on Saturday stayed completely true to form.
Taking to his Instagram Stories following the main event setback in Al Rayyan, the former UFC light heavyweight champion embraced the defeat with his trademark warrior mentality.
"If I have to lose, to see the things clearly, I accept," Prochazka wrote. "Accept the lesson, but always get up. Stay f***ing positive and understand that all here is a free choice. I am accepting to feel this s**t, and that gives me hope, belief and bright light to go through this. I'll make a post today."
A Tough Night in Doha
Despite the violent finish, Prochazka avoided a trip to the local hospital following the event, a welcome update after absorbing heavy shots late in the second round. Still, the loss added to a losing streak for the 34-year-old Czech star (32-7-1 MMA, 6-4 UFC) and halted his push toward another shot at the 205-pound belt.
Across from him stood Stirling (12-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), a 29-year-old City Kickboxing standout who continues to tear through the division. Stirling controlled the range from the opening bell, outlanding Prochazka 48-23 in significant strikes before dropping him with a crisp right hand at 4:58 of Round 2, just two seconds before the horn. The victory marked Stirling's fourth consecutive stoppage win in 2026, following finishes over Bruno Lopes, Ion Cutelaba and former champion Jan Blachowicz, and earned him a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.
For Prochazka, it was only his fourth loss inside the octagon, with his other three setbacks coming in championship bouts against Alex Pereira twice and Carlos Ulberg earlier this year at UFC 327. If his initial reaction is any indication, Prochazka is already turning the page and looking toward the next climb.