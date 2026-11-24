Magomed Ankalaev accepts Navajo Stirling’s challenge after the New Zealander’s knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar.

Now Ankalaev has responded to the callout and accepted the challenge.

“Ankalaev is definitely someone I was thinking about after . He's a really, really good fighter. Very, very dangerous and well-rounded. I feel like he will be a tough test for anyone. And that's an exciting fight for me as well... You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well,” Stirling said .

Navajo Stirling secured a spectacular second-round knockout victory over former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the headliner of UFC Qatar this past Saturday. At the post-event press conference, he called out Magomed Ankalaev and also expressed a desire to face Alex Pereira if 'Poatan' moves down to 205 pounds.

Magomed Ankalaev accepts Navajo Stirling’s callout and proposes February fight in Australia

Taking to X, Ankalaev congratulated Stirling on his victory and accepted his challenge, saying he was ready to fight him anywhere and at any time.

“Congratulation Sterling, I accept your challenge. Let's do it at any time anywhere I'm ready,” Ankalaev wrote on X.

The former light heavyweight champion followed up with another message, suggesting that the fight could even take place in Australia in February.

“Congratulation, let's do it even we can go to Australia, February,” Ankalaev posted.

Ankalaev has been out of action since July, after his dominant TKO victory over Bogdan Guskov. He recently expressed frustration with the division's top-five ranked fighters for not accepting a fight. He also suggested a move up in division and a fight in January.

That said, after his victory over Prochazka, Stirling moved up in the rankings and earned the No. 3 spot, so a fight between him and Ankalaev makes more sense.

However, Stirling could also get a light heavyweight title shot. He remains skeptical about possibly facing his City Kickboxing teammate and 205-pound champion Carlos Ulberg, and said he will discuss it with the team before making any call.