Josh Hokit has recently opened up about a private message he received from Conor McGregor, revealing that "The Notorious" is one of the very few fighters "The Incredible Hok" truly respects.

Hokit then revealed that McGregor reached out to him after he stopped Derrick Lewis at the UFC White House card in June. The former two-division champions sent him a voice note, complimenting Hokit's performance but also sharing what he did not like. The American admitted that some parts of it were difficult to absorb but respected that McGregor kept it private and did not post the same on social media. He said:

On Monday, Hokit appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show for his first interview since his UFC 334 loss to Ciryl Gane . There, the 29-year-old said that he and McGregor are under the same management. He also praised the Irishman for his all-around contributions.

"He's one of the very few that I really do respect. He sent me a message a while ago. He gave me some props, but he also gave me some advice, or maybe an opinion of what he didn't like as well. At least he did it privately. I respect that."

He added:

"Some of the stuff I could agree with. It's hard to absorb, but that's what it is. We're all on our own journey. I hear you, but you did your own thing. I gotta do my own thing."

Fans have rarely seen Hokit talking so highly of another fighter. The former heavyweight title challenger has taken shots at almost everyone, from Jon Jones to Bruce Buffer. Even so, Hokit made it known that he will not change who he is for anyone, not even the biggest star of the sport.

Conor McGregor Calls Josh Hokit The UFC's Biggest Draw After Himself

A few days after his loss, Hokit posted a message on X, telling fans that he fights to entertain them. Responding to that post, the Irishman welcomed the American heavyweight to Paradigm Sports, the agency run by McGregor’s longtime manager Audie Attar. He wrote:

"After the weekend's performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the UFC today! Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports! CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome"

Hokit had watched "The Notorious" as a fan before he became a fighter. In his aforementioned post to fans, the American always wondered why other fighters never took a page out of McGregor's book. Hokit has been following the same blueprint with his trash talks, diss tracks, and showmanship at weight-ins.

Conor McGregor earned his first UFC title shot in his sixth UFC fight when he beat Chad Mendes for the interim featherweight belt in 2014. Hokit, meanwhile, got there even faster, challenging for the heavyweight title in his fifth UFC fight.

Still, Hokit knows that fans may "love you today, hate you tomorrow," and he believes all that matters is backing up his words inside the octagon. That said, Hokit next wants a Gane rematch or a fight with Alex Pereira.