Din Thomas gave Ian Machado Garry his flowers for accepting fights that other fighters at his level may not be willing to take.

'The Future' is now booked to face Yaroslav Amosov next month at UFC Riyadh next. Amosov is on a three-fight win streak, has an incredible 30-1 professional record, and has secured finishes in his last four fights. Given Garry's status in the welterweight division, many were surprised to see him accept a risky fight against Amosov after losing to Makhachev.

Garry is one of the biggest names in the UFC welterweight division today and has a 17-2 professional record. Beyond his flashy striking style, the Irishman is also known for his gift of the gab and Conor McGregor-esque trash-talking skills. In his last outing, he went up against Islam Makhachev in a UFC welterweight title fight at UFC 330 in August, losing by unanimous decision after five rounds of action.

Din Thomas gave Ian Machado Garry his flowers for accepting fights that other fighters at his level may not be willing to take.

Garry's 'Anytime, Anyone, Anywhere' attitude as a fighter has impressed Thomas, and the UFC analyst recently heaped praise on the Irishman for it.

Din Thomas Lauds Ian Machado Garry For Taking Yaroslav Amosov Fight

In an episode of the Deep Waters show, Din Thomas credited Ian Machado Garry for accepting the Yaroslav Amosov fight and pointed out that 'The Future' agreed to take on "a lot of tough fights," saying:

"I've got to give Ian Garry credit, man. He takes a lot of heat... Ian Garry says yes to a lot of tough fights... Amosov? Who's saying yes to this guy? No one is saying yes to this guy, a guy that not a lot of people know... For me, it's a tough fight for Ian Garry to say yes to. I don't know a lot of guys saying yes to this guy that no one knows. Not a lot of upside to that."

Catch Din Thomas' comments below (5:40):

As a UFC welterweight, Garry has scored notable wins over high-profile opponents like Carlos Prates, Belal Muhammad, Michael 'Venom' Page, and Neil Magny.

A statement win over Amosov could see him positioned in the 170-pound title picture once again, which would give the UFC matchmakers something to think about, considering that Prates and Michael Morales are booked for an interim welterweight title fight at UFC 336 in January.

Yaroslav Amosov Reacts To Ian Machado Garry Dismissing His Fighting Skills

After Ian Machado Garry beat Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar last November, he was asked for his thoughts on former Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov, who had signed with the UFC at the time. The Irishman not only claimed to not know who Amosov was, he also dismissed the Ukrainian fighter's skillset and said that he'd struggle to beat any of the top-ten welterweights in the UFC.

Ahead of their Dec.5 bout at UFC Riyadh, Amosov made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's show and addressed Garry's comments about him. He said:

"He talked about me, he don't know me, he don't know... He think all people can smash me, beat me, but now he have fight with me, and now we will see how he tries to smash me or beat me."

When asked if he thought Garry was underestimating him, the 33-year-old replied:

"Maybe. I don't care about what he thinks, what he talks. I think about myself. I think about my game. Doesn't matter. Yeah, of course, he's a fighter and we must talk, we must do trash talk, maybe that's why people try sometimes talk about different guy. But I'm focused about myself."

Check out Yaroslav Amosov's comments below: