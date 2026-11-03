DWCS - Dana White Contender Series Season 9 LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 16: Macksom Lee and Hecher Sosa meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC - DWCS - Dana White Contender Series Ep. 6 on September 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) Las Vegas, NV UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Two surging UFC contenders are putting their terrific streaks on the line as they prepare for their Riyadh bantamweight showdown.

'Guanche Warrior' boasts a near-perfect professional record of 15-1, with nine of those victories coming inside the distance. While a knockout loss to Karlen Minasyan early in his career shook his rhythm, Sosa hasn't left the cage disappointed since, with 13 straight wins.

Hecher Sosa de Rada clashes with Abdul Hussein on the Saudi Arabia undercard on Dec. 5, and the Spaniard enters the cage with massive momentum.

UFC Riyadh just ramped up the action on Dec. 5 with another electrifying clash. Headlined by UFC middleweight legend Israel Adesanya and Sharabutdin Magomedov, the night is stacked to the brim with barnburners. Now, another bantamweight contest has entered the mix with unbeaten UFC records at stake.

Pulling off a 5-fight finishing spree, with four back-to-back knockouts, Sosa entered Dana White's Contender Series Season 9 determined to make a statement. And he did just that, with three rounds of ruthless action only days after learning of his father's passing, overcoming Mackson Lee's 5-inch height advantage to deliver a decision victory.

The 31-year-old made his UFC debut early this year against Luan Lacerda, securing another unanimous decision. But it's not just his winning streak that makes him an exciting competitor. The aggressive pressure-fighting style, coupled with concussive haymakers that he brings to the cage, sets him apart.

With a lethal finishing instinct and a complete arsenal of weapons to reach the wire, Sosa de Rada is stepping into the cage with conviction. However, defending his UFC zero won't be exactly straightforward.

Abdul Hussein Brings Unique Submission Threat

The Finnish fighter made his UFC debut just over 3 months ago with a showstopping performance that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Three rounds of back-and-forth saw multiple submission attempts, takedowns, and a knockdown by Hussein, although Cody Gibson quickly recovered.

In the final round of the encounter, 'ABBA' hit the nail on the head, locking up a brutal head-and-arm strangle from top half-guard. With less than 2 minutes on the clock, Hussein secured the tap, adding the 15th finish to his 16-2 resume.

This high-level grappling exchange, however, didn't exactly come out of left field, with Abdul Hussein known for his elite jiu-jitsu. The Finnish has 10 submissions and 5 knockouts to his name, having gone the distance in only two instances.

Currently, Abdul Hussein is riding on a 9-fight winning streak, none of which has needed the judges. With such impressive streaks to defend for both fighters, the Riyadh bantamweight showdown has gained a unique early storyline. However, only one fighter emerges with an unscathed UFC resume.