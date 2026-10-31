Israel Adesanya showed off slick rope flow skills with his fight against Shara Magomedov fast approaching.

Taking to Instagram, Israel Adesanya shared a clip displaying his rope flow skills. He could also be seen breaking a step of dance (his trademark breakdance) during the routine. He captioned the post: "Rope flow with the bros."

Israel Adesanya is gearing up for his next fight, which is just over a month away. He's set to take on Shara Magomedov at UFC Fight Night 295 in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5. 'The Last Stylebender' appears to be laser-focused, as he showed off his slick movement while training at Unity MMA Combat Sports Gym in New Zealand.

The New Zealander's post was met with a boatload of positive comments from fans. One user brought up Adesanya's dance background aiding his rope flow abilities. He wrote: "This is sick, curious how your dance background will play into your exploration with the rope."

Another fan was amped for the 37-year-old's return to the octagon, writing: "The return gon be legendary."

Still another realized the importance of rope skills in martial arts: "Rope flow is great for martial artists."

Check out some of the fan comments below:

Israel Adesanya will Look to Bounce Back from Skid

Israel Adesanya has not won a fight in over three and a half years. His last win came against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, which was a middleweight title rematch, back in April 2023. He then lost the title in his very next outing against Sean Strickland, before losing to Dricus Du Plessis via submission while challenging for the middleweight belt at UFC 305.

His hopes of bouncing back from back-to-back losses were dashed after Nassourdine Imavov handed him a second-round TKO defeat in early 2025. And earlier this year, surging UFC star Joe Pyfer handed Adesanya his fourth straight defeat - this time another second-round TKO. The former middleweight champ has now slipped to No. 10 in the divisional rankings.

In December, Adesanya will look to bounce back against Shara Magomedov and prevent the four-fight skid from worsening.