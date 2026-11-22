UFC analyst Chael Sonnen gives Israel Adesanya a reality check after the former champion lost his top spot in the middleweight division.

Ahead of the matchup, former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on Adesanya and explained what he believes the former champion needs to do to return to the top.

This is a crucial fight in Adesanya’s career as he looks to snap his losing streak and re-establish himself in the division. A victory over Magomedov could help restore his standing in the middleweight title picture.

Adesanya is currently scheduled to face No. 15-ranked contender (Meta Rankings) Shara Magomedov in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Chael Sonnen on Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya recently revealed that he had abandoned his fight IQ and ability to adapt his style over the years in an attempt to prove his power to critics. That approach eventually contributed to a four-fight losing streak. Basically, he stopped fighting his way to silence criticism from his past kickboxing career.

Reacting to Adesanya’s comments, Chael Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he broke down the former champion’s recent performances and delivered a harsh reality check.

"If you're the number one guy and you lose your spot to a younger guy, you will never get that spot back. Unless you work harder than you've ever worked. That is the one and only way," he said.

"Wherever you are on that ranking, if you lose your spot to a younger guy, you'll never get it back," Sonnen added.

Adesanya Vows to Change

To start a fresh chapter in his career, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has parted ways with City Kickboxing, the team he was associated with for around 16 years.

Adesanya revealed that he has enjoyed a focused training camp with fewer distractions ahead of his fight against Shara Magomedov. He also vowed to return to his old fighting style, relying on his ability to outsmart opponents rather than trying to prove his power.

The former champion believes he has found himself again and is looking to showcase that version of himself in his next outing.

Interestingly, Magomedov is also a technically gifted striker, making him an intriguing opponent for Adesanya at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether ‘The Last Stylebender’ can use this matchup to get his redemption.