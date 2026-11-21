One UFC legend believes that while a 145-pound rematch between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison is an interesting prospect, logistical hurdles could make the bout an unproductive proposition.

In the lead-up to their contest, Harrison had proclaimed that she would offer Nunes an immediate rematch at featherweight. Now, Nunes, the former women's featherweight champion, wants her opponent to follow through.

At UFC 334, Harrison earned a hard-fought submission win over Nunes. She soldiered through initial adversity on the feet and consistent grappling pressure from the 'Lioness' before locking in a rear-naked choke in the fourth round to seal the win.

Amanda Nunes wants a 145-pound rematch against Kayla Harrison, and Dana White does not seem opposed to the proposal. However, one UFC legend has come out questioning the idea, reminding the MMA community that the women's featherweight division no longer exists.

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, however, seems almost confused by the callout and had a lot to say during a recent segment on his YouTube channel, while maintaining that Nunes was still the greatest women's fighter of all time.

Chael Sonnen's reaction to Kayla Harrison-Amanda Nunes post-UFC 334 developments

While Chael Sonnen does not think a rematch between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes at 145 pounds is a particularly bad idea, he insists there are logistical problems that could prevent the fight from happening.

'The Bad Guy' acknowledges that such a rematch would be the best-case scenario for both fighters in terms of their next matchup. However, regardless of who comes out on top, he believes the fight would lead nowhere and offer little when it comes to the next step for either fighter:



"Amanda would like a rematch at 145 pounds. And that does change things. That is kind of weird, for the mere fact that they would even have an opportunity to fight for a world title at a different weight class because Amanda was a simultaneous double champion. Like, there's something to that for sure. This isn't a rotten idea... Now there are some problems logistically, which is that there is no such thing as a 145-pound UFC women's champion. It does not exist. The class doesn't exist. They would go out and fight regardless of what happens. It does not, then, draw them into something else."

For context, the UFC women's featherweight division was effectively dissolved in the months following Nunes' initial retirement in 2023.

Moreover, Sonnen still believes that, despite the loss, Nunes remains the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. Explaining his position, the Oregon native said:

"Amanda looked fantastic, and if I had to rate the greatest female fighters of all time, I would definitely put Amanda No.1. If you say, 'How did that happen? Her and Kayla just fought. That's not fair to Kayla.' And I thought Amanda looked that good. I really did."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen seemingly trolls Amanda Nunes with bold Kayla Harrison rematch proposal

While Amanda Nunes is campaigning for a rematch against Kayla Harrison at 145 pounds, Chael Sonnen has an even bolder proposal, one he believes could swing the matchup in the Lioness' favor.

During the aforementioned breakdown, 'The Bad Guy' lived up to his moniker, seemingly trolling the Brazilian by suggesting that she should try to lock in a rematch at a lower weight class to improve her chances of victory:

" is an animal at 135. She's a much better and more dangerous animal when she has the energy to train. You want to get the jump on Kayla? Go the other way. Make it 125. You have a lot better chance there than if you let her show up closer to her full self."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below: